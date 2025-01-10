Leadership Seminars Sharpen Saber Skillsets

The 178th Wing will launch a multi-day series of leadership seminars Feb.1 at Springfield Air National Guard Base. The series, titled “Leadership during Novel Situations”, is aimed at preparing Airmen for extraordinary and high-stress challenges.



The first session of the Leadership during Novel series will be hosted by Staff. Sgt. Dylan Zimmerman who will be speaking about his experience as a first responder during an active shooter incident. This session will focus on quick decision making, situational awareness, and prioritizing safety while maintaining composure in crisis.



The second session, led by retired Maj. Gen. Edward Mechenbier, will provide firsthand insights from a Vietnam era prisoner of war, emphasizing mental fortitude, adaptability, and moral courage in adversity.



These sessions are part of the wing’s commitment to mentorship and professional development. Across the wing, leaders are dedicated to developing the next generation of Air Force professionals. The 178th Wing has several other initiatives aimed at fostering growth, leadership, and guiding Airmen to success.



The 178th Saber Development team is hosting a Senior Non-Commissioned officer seminar where newly selected Master Sgts. are provided with an in-depth view of their increased supervisory, leadership, and managerial responsibilities.



“The Saber Development Team provides various service opportunities that highlight different ways Airmen can contribute such as serving as mentors,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tyler Kempf. “Saber mentoring is one of the many places Airmen can engage within our team.”



A more recent initiative is the “Wing Command for the Day” program. The purpose of this program is to give an enlisted Airmen the opportunity to shadow the Wing Commander and gain leadership insights while fostering a greater understanding of strategic decision-making processes.



The Airmen selected for this opportunity will participate in leadership meetings, mission briefings, and other operational activities. They will gain firsthand experience in strategic decision-making at the wing level and be able to make recommendations on how the command team can improve the wing. The Enlisted Force Development Council announced several opportunities for professional development and mentoring during this next year, including groups such as the Rising Six.



Airmen from ranks Airman Basic through Tech. Sgt. are eligible to attend Rising Six meetings. The goal of the Rising Six is to develop a forum that promotes professional development opportunities, welfare, morale, mentoring, camaraderie, and overall enhances the voice of junior enlisted members rising.



Held quarterly, the group focuses on topics such as development, mentorship and networking, and morale.



“We must prioritize the Air Force’s most valuable resource; our people,” said Airman 1st Class Claire Monroe, medical technician, 178th Medical Group.



These development and mentoring opportunities highlight the critical role of our enlisted personnel in mission success.

