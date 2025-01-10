Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing take off in an aircraft that will bring them...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – More than 200 Airmen, along with equipment and F-35A Lighting II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of a planned rotation to enhance regional security and strengthen interoperability with joint and allied forces.

    “We are there to support operations and train in the Indo-Pacific region,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group Commander. “Operating out of Kadena provides our Airmen the opportunity to execute missions in a sustained deployed environment, sharpening their skills and bolstering readiness.”

    This deployment, part of scheduled ongoing rotations of aircraft and Airmen to that region, will span several months and is scheduled to include exercises in Japan and other regional islands. Among the key activities is Cope North, a premier multilateral joint exercise and the largest of its kind in the region.

    “Exercise Cope North is a unique opportunity to work closely with our allied partners,” Blair said.
    “The level of interoperability required during this exercise demonstrates our collective ability to respond to emerging threats and ensure regional stability.”

    The deployment to Japan complements the Vermont Air National Guard’s ongoing global commitments, including the more than 50 Airmen deployed last fall in support of missions in United States Central Command and United States Africa Command theaters.

    “With this latest deployment, more than a third of our Airmen are actively contributing to critical missions worldwide,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “Their efforts underscore our unwavering dedication to peace, security, and the fulfillment of our nation’s commitments abroad.”

    Due to the deployments, local flight operations at home will temporarily decrease.

    “We deeply appreciate the continued support of our community, families and employers,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the Adjutant General of Vermont. “Their understanding of the importance of our missions—both at home and overseas—ensures that we can maintain our readiness and fulfill our global obligations. Our Airmen could not do this without their steadfast and active support.”

    For additional information contact Public Affairs Officer Lt Col Meghan Smith at meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:03
    Story ID: 488998
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 206
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan, by Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan
    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Deployment
    Vermont Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download