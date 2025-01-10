Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Japan

Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing take off in an aircraft that will bring them...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing take off in an aircraft that will bring them to their deployed location, from the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, Vermont, on Jan. 8, 2025. More than 200 Airmen, along with equipment and F-35A Lighting II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of a planned rotation to enhance regional security and strengthen interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – More than 200 Airmen, along with equipment and F-35A Lighting II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard recently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, as part of a planned rotation to enhance regional security and strengthen interoperability with joint and allied forces.



“We are there to support operations and train in the Indo-Pacific region,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group Commander. “Operating out of Kadena provides our Airmen the opportunity to execute missions in a sustained deployed environment, sharpening their skills and bolstering readiness.”



This deployment, part of scheduled ongoing rotations of aircraft and Airmen to that region, will span several months and is scheduled to include exercises in Japan and other regional islands. Among the key activities is Cope North, a premier multilateral joint exercise and the largest of its kind in the region.



“Exercise Cope North is a unique opportunity to work closely with our allied partners,” Blair said.

“The level of interoperability required during this exercise demonstrates our collective ability to respond to emerging threats and ensure regional stability.”



The deployment to Japan complements the Vermont Air National Guard’s ongoing global commitments, including the more than 50 Airmen deployed last fall in support of missions in United States Central Command and United States Africa Command theaters.



“With this latest deployment, more than a third of our Airmen are actively contributing to critical missions worldwide,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “Their efforts underscore our unwavering dedication to peace, security, and the fulfillment of our nation’s commitments abroad.”



Due to the deployments, local flight operations at home will temporarily decrease.



“We deeply appreciate the continued support of our community, families and employers,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the Adjutant General of Vermont. “Their understanding of the importance of our missions—both at home and overseas—ensures that we can maintain our readiness and fulfill our global obligations. Our Airmen could not do this without their steadfast and active support.”



For additional information contact Public Affairs Officer Lt Col Meghan Smith at meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.