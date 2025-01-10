NMRTC Twentynine Palms welcomes new Ombudsman

Photo By Christopher Jones | Jennifer Belding, the new Ombudsman for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Jennifer Belding, the new Ombudsman for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, stands in front of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. With nearly a decade of experience as an Ombudsman and a lifelong connection to military life, Belding is dedicated to supporting service members and their families. Her role focuses on fostering communication, providing resources, and ensuring families feel connected and supported in the unique Twentynine Palms community (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Jennifer Belding, a dedicated Navy spouse with nearly a decade of experience as an Ombudsman, has joined Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms in this vital role. Her deep-rooted connection to military life and commitment to supporting service members and their families make her a valuable addition to the community.



Belding’s journey into the world of military family support began when her husband transitioned from inactive reserves to active duty after completing medical school. Moving to their first duty station, she sought to embrace her new life as a Navy spouse.



“I wanted to find a volunteer position that would help me get settled into this life,” Belding recalled.



This desire led her to complete Ombudsman Basic Training, a comprehensive three-day course that equips volunteers with the tools and knowledge needed to serve effectively.



For those new to Navy life, Belding describes the Ombudsman as an official volunteer that supports the command.



“An Ombudsman is an official volunteer who is appointed by the Commanding Officer to serve as a liaison between the command and command families,” she explained. “We promote mission readiness by promoting family readiness. We are here to answer questions, provide guidance, and provide information and referral to resources as appropriate.”



Having grown up as the daughter of a retired Army Command Sergeant Major and step-granddaughter of a World War II Marine, Belding’s connection to the military is deeply personal. Her experiences as a Navy wife to an orthopedic surgeon, supporting her husband’s deployments and navigating the challenges of military life, have given her a unique perspective.



“I’ve supported my family during multiple deployments, including my father’s deployment to Afghanistan during the height of the Global War on Terror when I was a young adult and my husband’s deployment to the Pacific when our son turned one year old,” she shared.



Her husband’s demanding schedule has also included temporary additional duty (TAD) assignments, regular field exercises with the Marines at Camp Pendleton, and extensive training courses across the country.



“Let’s just say I’m accustomed to Murphy’s Law hitting whenever someone you love is away from home due to their military service!” Belding laughed.



She recalled one particularly challenging week during her husband’s deployment that highlighted the unpredictability of military life.



“We had a mouse infestation in our garage and tree roots damaged the sewage pipe leading from our house to the road under our driveway,” she explained. “We couldn’t flush toilets, wash hands, or clean dishes because the wastewater wouldn’t leave the house until plumbers dug up the entire driveway and replaced the pipe. Meanwhile, my husband sent me a picture of himself on a beach, sipping a tropical drink!”



Though overwhelming at the time, Belding now looks back on the experience with humor.



“It wasn’t funny then, but it sure is now,” she expressed.



As the new Ombudsman for NMRTC Twentynine Palms, Belding is passionate about fostering communication and readiness. Her primary responsibility is to serve as a connection between the command and its families, ensuring timely and accurate information is shared. She connects with families through various channels, including a private Facebook group called “Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Ombudsman,” a monthly newsletter, and direct communication via phone and email.



“My goal is to provide timely, reliable, and relevant information to our families and to be a source of support,” Belding explained. “I genuinely love supporting Navy families. There are so many resources that exist to help us and being someone who can help disseminate that information gives me such joy.”



She also emphasized the confidentiality of her role, assuring families that their discussions remain private, with only a few exceptions for mandated reporting for safety or legal reasons.



Despite the challenges of serving a geographically remote community, Belding is confident in her ability to meet the needs of Twentynine Palms families.



“As someone who has served as an Ombudsman for almost a decade, I am prepared for this role,” she said. “While it can sometimes be challenging to find appropriate resources for families in a relatively remote geographic area, I am confident that my knowledge of the resources and commitment to helping our families will enable me to ensure everyone receives appropriate support.”



Living in the Southern California desert is a new experience for Belding, though she’s already found joy in the area’s unique way of living.



“My favorite thing about living here is a combination of the slower pace of life and the great community on the base,” she shared.



While new to the town, she’s visited the Morongo Basin before, recalling a camping trip to Joshua Tree National Park with her husband and infant son as a cherished memory.



Families seeking support or information can reach Jennifer Belding by phone or email, which are available on the NMRTC Twentynine Palms website. Her experience, dedication, and enthusiasm make her well-positioned to enhance the quality of life for service members and their families at NMRTC Twentynine Palms.