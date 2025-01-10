Precision Through Training: 1st Attack Battalion Prepares for NTC

Photo By Pfc. Joshua Fish | FORT RILEY, Kansas — Soldiers from the 1st Attack Battalion of the 1st Combat...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Joshua Fish | FORT RILEY, Kansas — Soldiers from the 1st Attack Battalion of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB) are gearing up for the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California. This training ensures the unit is prepared for complex combat operations and future missions. The battalion’s readiness will be tested across a variety of scenarios designed to challenge both individual skills and team coordination under real-world conditions. see less | View Image Page

"NTC is the ultimate proving ground for our unit," said U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Wesley King, commander of the 1st Attack Battalion. "It’s where we’ll be tested on our ability to adapt, make decisions under pressure, and execute high-stakes operations, just as we would in combat."

In preparation for their upcoming NTC rotation, the battalion undertook a complex daytime mission involving 12 aircraft, departing from Fort Riley, Kansas, and heading into Blair Nebraska. They established a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) at Nebraska City airport to synchronize efforts with the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters. This mission was designed to closely emulate the distance, direction, and logistical elements that they would encounter during their NTC rotation, ensuring a realistic training experience.

“It was an awesome experience to travel to Nebraska City from Fort Riley, Kansas, and set up a FARP there,” said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Laurel Hannah, distribution platoon leader for Echo Company, 1st Attack Battalion. “Heavy rain forced us to adjust our plans, but we adapted by establishing a four-point FARP, fueling 12 aircraft in one evening. This tested our convoying skills and ability to respond to unexpected challenges, all critical for NTC readiness.”

A dire component of the battalion's readiness involves mastering logistical and operational support for extended missions. This includes the ability to set up a FARP under various conditions and utilizing innovative fueling techniques to ensure aircraft sustainment during high-tempo operations.

“My battalion has conducted multiple training events to prepare for NTC,” added Hannah. “We did multiple aerial gunneries in July and September where my distribution platoon supported by setting up FARPs to fuel and arm aircraft in the field.”

Adapting to diverse and challenging environments is a critical aspect of preparing for NTC. From convoy operations to establishing FARPs, the battalion's recent training events have focused on ensuring every Soldier is equipped to execute their mission with precision.

“Our Nebraska mission was essential in preparing for NTC," said King. "Convoying over 200 miles, setting up a four-point FARP, and conducting operations in challenging weather conditions taught us valuable lessons in adaptability and teamwork. By fueling and arming 12 aircraft in one evening, my Soldiers demonstrated their readiness to support aviation missions wherever the Army requires.”

The battalion's preparations emphasize readiness across all domains, ensuring Soldiers can adapt to unpredictable conditions and execute missions with precision. The combined efforts of leadership, Soldiers, and logistical support ensure that the 1st Attack Battalion is fully prepared to meet the challenges of NTC and maintain operational dominance.





