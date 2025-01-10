Vermont Air National Guard deploys to Kadena

Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis past Airman 1st Class Connor Blevins, 158th Fighter Wing crew chief, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025. The 134th FS will be integrating with F-22 Raptors and F-16C Fighting Falcons to continually provide forward fighter capabilities in support of theater deterrence and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer) see less | View Image Page

F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to 134th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS), Vermont Air National Guard, touched down at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025, the latest round of U.S. Air Force fighter deployments to the Pacific.



As part of its modernization plan, the U.S. Air Force is retiring the aging F-15C/D fleet of aircraft that has been in service for more than 40 years. Kadena maintains a steady-state fighter presence by hosting fourth- and fifth-generation fighters to backfill the F-15C/D Eagles as they return to the United States.



The 134th EFS will be integrating with F-22 Raptors from the 155th EFS and F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 77th EFS to continually provide forward fighter capabilities in support of theater deterrence and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives.



“Our squadron eagerly anticipates the chance to elevate our training by testing ACE concepts during this deployment,” said Lt. Col. Trevor Callen 134th EFS, commander. “We are committed to leveraging our experiences and techniques alongside our bilateral partners and Kadena flying units, which will significantly enhance our operational versatility in the Indo-Pacific.”



As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena is a pivotal hub for Agile Combat Employment. The 18th Wing will continue to receive rotational units that strengthen capabilities, such as ACE, and project combat power in concert with Allies and partners.



These continuous rotations of aircraft at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains flexible and postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower to deter acts of aggression.



“Kadena’s commitment to regional deterrence is ironclad,” said Col. David Deptula, 18th Wing Operations Group, commander. “Rotational aircraft are a normal part of Kadena’s operations, and their presence ensures the continuation of our long-standing mission to defend Japan and maintain an open and free Indo-Pacific.”



Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan regarding. All visiting aircrews receive thorough briefings on local noise abatement procedures and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to the local community.



Modernizing capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater remains a top priority. The transition to more capable aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the DoD’s continued commitment to enhancing posture while building on the strong foundation of its Alliance with Japan.