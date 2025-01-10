Patrons can save much on soups, tender meats, frozen meals in Jan. 13-26 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) patrons can stock up and save on comfort foods like...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) patrons can stock up and save on comfort foods like hearty soups, tender meats and frozen meals with the latest Commissary Sales Flyer from Jan. 13-26. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) patrons can stock up and save on comfort foods like hearty soups, tender meats and frozen meals with the latest Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) from Jan. 13-26.

Commissaries are offering significant sales on premium meat cuts such as bone-in pork shoulder Boston butt at just $1.86 per pound – perfect for slow-roasting, grilling or making pulled pork for your football watch party menus.



Also, don’t miss out on our USDA Choice top round London broil, now available for $4.85 per pound. This lean and tender cut is great for marinating and grilling. Combine this meat special with our “Big Meals, Little Price” promotion which provides a budget-friendly meal for a family of four. Indulge in a mouthwatering meal with Lemon Garlic London Broil (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_lemon_garlic_london_broil_meal/r/3535434785570689625), paired with creamy cauliflower risotto, freshly baked biscuits, and a vanilla peach dessert. The Big Meal, Little Price special is available through Jan. 26.



Brighten up your winter meals with our ongoing citrus special, available through Jan. 21. Grapefruit is just $1.79 each — perfect for salads, smoothies, or as a fresh snack. Lemons are also on sale at 69 cents each, ideal for seafood, roasted veggies and adding a zesty kick to dressings and marinades.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Vegan Roasted Roots Power Bowls (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/healthy/vegan_roasted_roots_power_bowls/r/3539806024338772106). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals.



• Pathway to Savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $45 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save upon purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less at two meals for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. One entrant will be selected to win a Dyson Animal Vacuum from entries through Jan. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Three entrants will be selected to win a smart litter box monitor from entries through Jan. 31. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

