3d Marine Division Enhances Ground Safety Procedures

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN — During fiscal year 2024, 3d Marine Division enhanced the ground safety procedures for tactical vehicles, which were created and implemented by Master Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Mendoza, the motor transport chief at Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division.



“Master Gunnery Sgt. Mendoza advocated for us to use a tactical mindset toward ground safety procedures,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Wright, a motor transport officer with Headquarters Company, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment.



In 2021, Mendoza was the motor transport chief at 12th Marine Regiment when he commenced the initiative to streamline ground safety procedures for tactical vehicles in Okinawa.



“I started collecting data at 12th Marines and discovered a pattern, there were certain high-risk areas and times for driving tactical vehicles,” said Mendoza, “We need our operators involved in the mission and aware of the high-risk areas.”



During his time at 12th Marine Regiment, Mendoza created and implemented several ground safety procedures for tactical vehicles and their operators, which are now in place across 3d Marine Division.



Mendoza began by creating three-dimensional maps with highlighted mission routes. These maps were then put into binders with additional procedures for motor transport operators, which are now in tactical vehicles assigned to 3d Marine Division. Next, he designed mission cards so all motor transport dispatchers would be standardized on the information and procedures tactical vehicle operators need to know. Lastly, Mendoza initiated a four-step familiarization procedure for new drivers to safely learn how to drive tactical vehicles on the left-hand side of the road, a skill essential for operating vehicles in Japan.



“During FY24, here at 12th MLR, motor transport went on over 608 missions traveling more than 29,347 miles with no accidents,” said Master Sgt. Sergio Rojas, the motor transport chief at Headquarters Company, 12th MLR, “Our goal is to maintain this level of ground safety through the practices and procedures we have in place.”



With these ground safety procedures in place at 3d Marine Division, the objective moving forward is to continue improving and sharing the prevention and mitigation procedures across the Marine Corps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2025 23:53 Story ID: 488971 Location: CAMP COURTNEY, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Marine Division Enhances Ground Safety Procedures, by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.