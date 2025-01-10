Nebraska Guardsman Outstanding Airman of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. - The 155th Air Refueling Wing announced the recipients of the Wing’s Outstanding Airman of the Year Awards, December 2024. The OAY recipients are Senior Airman Joshua Finke, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Barker, Master Sgt. Michelle Davidson, and First Sgt. Ashley Gloria. These Airmen were recognized for their exceptional and outstanding achievements throughout 2024.



Senior Airman Finke was awarded the Airman of the Year. Finke provided direct support to civilian authorities by assisting 18 Explosive Ordinance Disposal calls and successfully destroyed 117 hazardous munitions. Finke’s efforts assisted in civilian authorities’ efforts to ensure and maintain public safety. Out of uniform, he volunteered at the Air and Space Museum as an Air Force ambassador and engaged with visitors to better help understand the public’s understanding of the Air Force’s mission.



Tech. Sgt. Barker was awarded the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year. Barker effectively managed the equipping of 114 Pacific Command deployers with 2,394 items which hold an estimated value of $523,258. Another notable accomplishment of Barker’s was the development of a shop level task tracker which improved efficiency by 50% and allowed for a more streamlined process. In addition to his duties, Barker organized a team for Down Syndrome Advocates in Action which effectively raised over $1,300 for their non-profit.



Master Sgt. Davidson was awarded the Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year. Davidson assisted KC-135R operations while deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Davidson supported over 30 aircrew and 121 sorties which allowed 2.9 million lbs. of fuel to be offloaded to 178 receiver aircraft. Out of uniform, she volunteered multiple hours in assisting with the Tails 'n Trails Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1-Mile Walk raising over $10,00 to be distributed amongst five different animal shelters across Nebraska.



First Sgt. Gloria was awarded the First Sergeant of the Year. Gloria oversaw the health and welfare of 65 squadron members during a two-week training period in Japan. Gloria’s efforts exemplified her commitment to supporting the squadrons members and their overall well-being. Gloria also demonstrated her willingness to foster and promote unit cohesiveness by organizing a squadron holiday party for over 200 people to include service members and family members.



These Airmen will go on to compete within their region for the next level of OAY. The 155th ARW is appreciative of these Airmen’s outstanding efforts and their service to the State of Nebraska and the Air National Guard.



The 155th ARW congratulates these Airmen on being chosen for their respective awards.

