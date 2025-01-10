155th Air Refueling Wing welcomes new command chief during change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson | Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Tisthammer, the 155th Air Refueling Wing command chief, walks...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson | Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Tisthammer, the 155th Air Refueling Wing command chief, walks with his family following his change of responsibility ceremony on Nebraska National Guard Airbase, Lincoln, Nebraska, January 11, 2025. The ceremony symbolized the transition of vital responsibilities of a command chief master sergeant in ensuring the success, discipline, and welfare of the Airmen and the organization they serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. – Airmen of the 155th Air Refueling Wing gathered at the main hangar of the Nebraska National Guard air base to welcome the new 155th ARW command chief during a change of responsibility ceremony held on Jan. 11.



Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Tisthammer, previously the superintendent of the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, succeeded Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode as the new 155th ARW command chief.



Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th ARW commander, thanked Tontegode, wing command chief since 2019, for his leadership during his five-year tenure.



“He is constantly churning out ideas, always looking at situations through the lens of improvement and the welfare of our Airmen,” Hesse said. “Tontegode continuously advocates for the resources and organizational focus that sets the appropriate tone and culture so we can meet our mission.”



Tontegode thanked the Airmen for their support during an era of historically high operations in support of the United States and the citizens of Nebraska.



“In the five years I’ve been in this position, we’ve faced so many challenges together, but we’ve also accomplished so much,” Tontegode said. “We navigated an unprecedented pandemic, tackled Unit Effectiveness Inspections, Large Scale-Readiness Exercises, Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercises, Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspections, and numerous deployments and operations."



As he prepares to pass the torch, Tontegode voiced confidence in his successor, Tisthammer, highlighting his focus on readiness and, most importantly, his care for Airmen.



“He has what it takes to lead this team into the future,” Tontegode said. “His focus on the wing's readiness and most importantly, his genuine care for the Airmen of this unit has proven that he is the right choice to be your next command chief.”



Echoing this sentiment, Hesse focused on Tisthammer’s exemplary leadership and dedication, noting the significant and lasting impact.



“From his time in the Marines to his time here in the Nebraska Air National Guard, he has displayed leadership and dedication to our nation,” Hesse said. “Throughout his tenure, he has consistently made a positive and lasting impact in every position he has held.”



As the new wing command chief, Tisthammer emphasized the power of teamwork, stating that true success is only achieved when individuals come together. With global instability and the demands of the Great Power Competition, Tisthammer highlighted the importance of servant leadership rooted in trust, empowering future leaders to confidently execute the mission and grow through shared strength and collaboration.



“We have an obligation to those to your right and left. An obligation to protect the American way, your family, your neighbors, your fellow Nebraskans, and all Americans,” Tisthammer said. “And I want to thank you for being part of the small percentage that can join, lead, and take our unit to phenomenal heights.”



Tisthammer also thanked the members of the 155th ARW for their warm welcome and for sharing his enthusiasm for serving in his new role.



“To all members of the 155th, thank you for welcoming me into this role,” Tisthammer said. “I am excited to serve you as we continue building on our proud legacy of the 155th.”