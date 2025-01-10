John Zargar Has Joined 459th Air Refueling Wing

Senior Airman John Amir Zargar, a Canoga Park, Calif., native who proudly served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces for four and a half years has joined the Air Force Reserve in the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md. During his time on active duty, he was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., as was part of the 377th Weapons Systems Security Squadron, providing critical security services from 2020 to 2022. On his next assignment, he was stationed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, working as a Visitor Control Clerk from 2022 to 2024. After completing active-duty service, he made the decision to join the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Md., as a 459th Maintenance Squadron Commander Support Staff member. Joining the Air Force Reserve alllows Zargar to continue serving both his country and his community with dedication and pride.

