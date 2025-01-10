102nd Intelligence Wing and Massachusetts Maritime Academy collaborate for complex coordinated terrorist attack exercise

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — The 102nd Intelligence Wing (102nd IW) Emergency Management Division, in collaboration with Massachusetts Maritime Academy, conducted a one-day Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack exercise on Jan. 10, 2025. Held at the academy's Emergency Operations Training Center (EOTC), the exercise brought together the 102nd IW A-Staff and selected participants to enhance preparedness and coordination for large-scale emergency incidents.



“This space is called the Emergency Operations Training Center and we partner with all different agencies and stakeholders to come and utilize this center,” said Rachel Fleck, an instructional specialist in the Emergency Management Training Center at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “We are very fortunate to have the 102nd Intelligence Wing to use this space, practicing their skills in how to respond to disasters. We do the same for our students who run through many different scenarios here in the EOTC and how to respond to different disasters.”



The exercise emphasized the importance of collaboration and relationship-building among emergency management professionals. “We say that emergency management is all about developing relationships so that when large-scale incidents happen, you’re in tune with your partners; you’ve met each other, you know each other,” said William A. (Chip) Reilly III, Emergency Preparedness Director for Barnstable County. “One of our standard lines is ‘Don’t hand out business cards at an incident.’ The time to meet people, interact with people, and break down the social awkwardness is through exercises, is through meetings, is through coordinating together.”



The event challenged participants to navigate a complex scenario that tested communication, decision-making, and partnerships. “Our recent collaboration with Mass Maritime Academy, using their Emergency Operations Simulator, challenged the A-Staff to navigate a complex scenario,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Leighton, deputy commander of the 102nd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group. “This event forced the team to think through our processes, employ critical communications, and utilize our internal and external partnerships, which is critical in a mass casualty situation. Cadets played a vital role by developing scenarios under the guidance of 102 Civil Engineering Squadron Emergency Management Flight.”



The exercise highlighted the importance of training and coordination in preparing for complex emergencies, ensuring that military and civilian partners are ready to respond effectively to real-world incidents.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.12.2025 Story ID: 488959 Location: BUZZARDS BAY, MASSACHUSETTS, US