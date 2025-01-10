USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, trains weapon fundamentals to Space Force Honor Guard augmentees in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2025. Military support to presidential inaugurations provides the Department of Defense with an opportunity to demonstrate the professionalism of the Armed Forces and strengthens connection with the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Jordan Powell) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.— Forty-Five U.S. Space Force members from across the country recently came together at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) to join with the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025.



This marks the first time the Space Force will participate in a presidential inauguration, a significant milestone for the youngest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Founded 17 months ago, the Space Force Honor Guard is comprised of 43 members. To meet the historic occasion, Guardians from diverse career fields answered a call to action, augmenting the Honor Guard and representing their branch in the upcoming ceremony.



The Guardians will march as part of the newly-formed Department of the Air Force division for the inauguration parade, alongside units representing the Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Academy, active-duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserves.



"This is a great opportunity for Guardians to get out on their marks and represent their service in front of a global audience," said U.S. Air Force Maj. David McLellan, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, who oversees U.S. Space Force Honor Guard training. "This is actually the first time in the Space Force’s five-year history that they have been able to fully represent their service in a presidential inauguration."



To get ready for the monumental event, the Guardians’ training spans an intensive 12-day period, during which they undergo instruction to master the fundamentals of serving in an honor guard. These Guardians are learning precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol — skills that not only embody professionalism and discipline but also reflect the high standards of the U.S. military.



“These members truly embody the Guardian Spirit and exemplify the Space Force’s core values,” said Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Massoth, U.S. Space Force Honor Guard senior enlisted leader. “By stepping up as volunteers, they represent every Guardian who has raised their right hand to serve their nation. This opportunity puts them on a global stage to honor their service and our branch’s crucial role in defense.”



The USSF’s participation in the inauguration shows how the Space Force is becoming part of the U.S. military’s traditions. As the branch grows and takes on new duties, events like this help establish its role in national defense, raise public awareness and inspires future generations.