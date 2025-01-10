Brazilian army Col. Sergio Reis Matos builds the future of U.S., Brazil defense cooperation

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Brazilian army Col. Sergio Reis Matos, the Brazilian partner nation liaison officer at...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Brazilian army Col. Sergio Reis Matos, the Brazilian partner nation liaison officer at U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), stands in front of the USARSOUTH headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Jan. 7, 2025. Since July 2023, Matos has worked to strengthen the historic partnership between Brazil and the United States, focusing on enhancing military collaboration and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Brazilian army Col. Sergio Reis Matos serves as one of four U.S. Army South’s (USARSOUTH) partner nation liaison officers (PNLO).



Since July 2023, Matos has worked to strengthen the historic partnership between Brazil and the U.S., focusing on enhancing military collaboration and interoperability.



Matos’ journey into the military began with two key influences: his father, a decorated non-commissioned officer in the Brazilian navy, and his own early experience at a military middle school.



“My father earned the rank of sergeant major and was able to travel the world to 23 countries,” said Matos. “He was a brilliant example of the opportunities to be had by serving my homeland.”



In 1987, he was accepted into a military middle school which was overseen by the Brazilian army, which Matos said is very similar to the junior reserve officers’ training corps (JROTC). His experience there laid the foundation for values and discipline needed for a career in the army.



Matos began his military career in 1993 at the Brazilian Army Cadets’ Preparatory School in São Paulo. Over nearly 32 years, he has held several distinguished roles, including commanding a border detachment in the Amazon, securing military venues during the 2016 Olympic Games, and leading an infantry battalion steeped in historical ties to the U.S. Fifth Army.



“The most memorable period of my career was when I commanded the 11th Mountain Infantry Battalion,” he reflected. “It was one of the units that integrated with U.S. forces during World War II.”



His assignment as the Brazilian PNLO at USARSOUTH is not his first encounter with the U.S Army. In 2007, he attended the Captain’s Career Course at Fort Moore where he earned the Distinguished International Honor Graduate award for excellence in academics and the Order of Saint Maurice Medallion in the rank of Peregrinus, for his notable contributions to the U.S. infantry.



During his tenure at USARSOUTH, he facilitated military coordination between the Brazilian and U.S. armies, focusing on combined operations, joint exercises, and strategic engagements. His efforts as the Brazilian PNLO have been central to enhancing interoperability and fostering deeper collaboration.



“It is imperative to acknowledge the 200-year diplomatic relationship between Brazil and the U.S., which was established in 1824 when the U.S. was among the first countries to recognize Brazil's independence,” Matos said proudly. “Thus, my position at USARSOUTH shows the commitment to improving this historical relationship and increasing interoperability between our armies.”



Matos assists in implementing almost 100 agreed-to-actions between the U.S. and Brazilian armies each year, covering areas such as training, exercises, cyber operations, engineering, public affairs, and much more.



Complex multidimensional combined exercises like SOUTHERN VANGUARD (Combined Operations Rotation Exercise), PANAMAX and TRADEWINDS build the U.S. Southern Command’s integrated deterrence strategy by building mutual capabilities at all levels of leadership.



“These initiatives not only strengthen operational capabilities but also build mutual confidence and understanding,” said Matos.



To orchestrate the plethora of activities the two armies partake in, Matos worked closely with members of the USARSOUTH team, including foreign area officer (FAO) Maj. Eric Torrescarcovich, and past FAOs who have been instrumental in his integration into the unit and the shared success of PNLO and FAO missions.



“[Torrescarcovich] has provided substantial assistance in managing the requests from the Brazilian army, while I have been supporting the U.S. Army's requests from him,” he claimed, expressing gratitude for the collaborative spirit of his colleagues. “The professionalism and friendship of everyone I have worked with has made even the hardest tasks easier.”



Matos said this unique experience was expanded by the ability to interact with the three other PNLOs from Chile, Colombia and Peru and the USARSOUTH Deputy Commanding General of Interoperability, Peruvian army Maj. Gen. Marco Marin Saldana.



“The endeavor was arduous, yet the outcomes, particularly in the realm of interoperability and relationship development, were profoundly gratifying,” Matos expressed. “Our success is a testament to the profound collaboration and cohesion among my brothers in arms.”



Matos’ impact extended far beyond his official duties. Through his work, he sought to strengthen the relationship between Brazil and the United States, ensuring a collaborative future rooted in shared values and mutual respect.



“As the largest militaries in North and South America, respective to our regions, our collaboration promotes integrated deterrence and hemispheric security,” Matos asserts. “Together, we are stronger.”