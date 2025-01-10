733rd Air Mobility Squadron lights fire across Kadena Air Base with Okinawa Airlift Rodeo

The 733rd Air Mobility Squadron recently hosted the 2024 Okinawa Airlift Rodeo, a multi-day event engaging entities across the base and their Japanese Self Defense Force partners. Taking place at the Passenger Terminal from November 18th to 20th, 2024. The rodeo culminated in an awards ceremony and holiday festivities to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The 733 AMS moves cargo for global operations daily, relying on mission ready airmen with continuous training to enhance mobility efforts across the Pacific Air Forces. The recent rodeo showcased these efforts, joining forces with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, and JASDF.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Lee, 733 AMS aircraft services section chief, highlighted the importance of aligning the event with Air Mobility Command objectives. “Transitioning to Mobility Guardian Rodeos, commanders have a great opportunity to showcase their skillsets with local partners,” he noted. “These joint capabilities in the strategic Indo-Pacific region are vital to maintaining Air Mobility Command's advantages.”

Over three days, participants took part in high-skill events such as the engine running onload/offload challenge, a 10K standard forklift obstacle course, and a fitness challenge. The emphasis was on a “practice like you play” mindset to foster a competitive atmosphere. Demonstrating allied partnerships, the rodeo highlighted areas for continuous improvement across the sister services.

Squadron leadership emphasized the resiliency built through these rodeos. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Crane, 733 AMS commander, remarked, “This doesn’t happen overnight. From day one, everyone hits the ground running to make the event a success. Without all hands-on deck, this doesn’t become a true rodeo.”

He added, “We turned some of the most complicated air mobility operations into a sport with our allies and partners. The capabilities demonstrated reinforce that there is nowhere in the first island chain we can’t maneuver and sustain our coalition forces.”

As the event concluded, the top performers were recognized across individual events. The planning team hailed this rodeo as one of the best at Kadena.

2nd Lt. Brandi Rosenblum, 733 AMS duty officer, shared her insights on the event. “The 2T2s (Air Transportation specialists) are beasts out there making the mission happen by any means, but the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing has supported us thoroughly to improve our capabilities.”

As global threats continue to evolve, aerial porters will stay a step ahead through dedicated training and intentional development as airmen.

