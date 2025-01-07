Holiday Celebration at Fort Buchanan: A Time for Unity, Joy, and Reflection

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Service members, civilians, and families gathered at the community club parking lot to participate in the installation's holiday event on Dec. 6. This year, the holiday theme was "Who-Ville" from the movie The Grinch.



"The activity seemed excellent to me. There was a lot of participation, and many children around it seemed very nice, quite excellent, with a lot of company and a lot of enjoyment," said Sgt. Abdiel Ocañas, assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command.



Fort Buchanan has long been a place where military personnel, their families, and the surrounding community come together to honor traditions, create memories, and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.



Each year, Fort Buchanan transforms into a vibrant hub of festive activities, reflecting the strong sense of camaraderie and togetherness that defines life at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



The celebration included Holiday Craft Fairs, where local artisans showcased handmade crafts, seasonal decorations, and festive gifts. These fairs represented a great opportunity to support small businesses and find something unique while also adding a personal touch to the holidays.



One of the highlights of the holiday season at Fort Buchanan was the visit from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and The Grinch.



Through festive events, charitable initiatives, and heartfelt moments of recognition, the holiday season at Fort Buchanan brought everyone together to celebrate the values of unity, service, and community that define military life.



At Fort Buchanan, these events offer a much-needed opportunity to connect, unwind, and experience the season's joy together. The installation hosts various family-oriented events throughout the year, each designed to bring extra cheer to the lives of service members and their loved ones.



The installation's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program is a quality-of-life program that directly supports readiness by providing various community, soldier, and family support activities and services.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

