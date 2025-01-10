Kirtland Air Force Base unveils state-of-the-art training environment

Kirtland AFB celebrated the grand opening of MindGym, a cutting-edge training facility designed to enhance mental performance on Jan. 10.



MindGym, developed by Lumena Labs, provides an immersive environment that combines isolation, light, sound, and reflection to promote mental readiness. It builds on research conducted at other Air Force bases and demonstrates measurable improvements in reaction time, accuracy under stress, wellness and mood, and stress reduction.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks by Colonel Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and Installation commander, who highlighted the importance of innovation in preparing military personnel for today’s operational challenges.



“MindGym is a game-changer for mental fitness,” Power said. “By integrating advanced neuroscience and technology, we are equipping our personnel with the tools they need to maintain focus, improve performance, and build resilience under pressure.”



Key benefits of MindGym include helping individuals regulate their nervous systems, develop a performance mindset, and measure mental progress. With these tools, participants can build what experts call “mental muscle memory” to enhance focus and adaptability in high-stress scenarios.



After the ribbon-cutting, attendees explored MindGym during a full day of demonstrations. Personnel from across the base experienced the facility’s capabilities and learned how it will be integrated into training programs at Kirtland.



MindGym has already proven its effectiveness in pilot programs at other installations. A study at Hill Air Force Base, Utah reported a 29% improvement in reaction time under stress and a 46% increase in accuracy under stress. These results have paved the way for MindGym’s expansion across all nine major Air Force commands.



“In the future, mental training will become as critical as physical training,” said Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a U.S. Air Force veteran and advocate for mental fitness whose vision inspired the facility's approach.



The addition of MindGym to Kirtland’s resources is expected to play a vital role in ensuring the base remains at the forefront of preparing its personnel for the demands of the modern military landscape.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 Story ID: 488934 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US