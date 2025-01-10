Guardian Resilience Team Expands with New Training Space

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Launch Delta 45 celebrated the grand opening of the Guardian Resilience Team's new state-of-the-art training room Jan. 10, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The event marked a major milestone in the GRT’s mission to support physical and mental readiness among Guardians and Airmen, reinforcing a culture of resilience, teamwork, and leadership development.



The new $110,000 training facility, fully-funded through the GRT, was planned and executed through a collaborative effort between the GRT and the 45th Force Support Squadron, combining over 50-years of expertise in fitness facility design and performance training to create a space dedicated to enhancing Guardian and Airman readiness.



This collaborative effort was driven by a shared commitment to address long-standing challenges and create a space where Guardians and Airmen could train consistently and effectively.



“The driving force behind this expansion was the need for a reliable, all-weather training space for Guardians and Airmen,” said Mark Brennan, SLD 45 Guardian Resilience Team holistic health integrator. “Previously, squadron PT was frequently disrupted due to Black Flag conditions—weather conditions that make outdoor physical training unsafe for maintaining consistent fitness routines.”



Brennan continues to explain that the new area resolves these challenges by providing a climate-controlled environment where service members can train without weather-related interruptions, while also offering expanded GRT training sessions and the ability for squadrons to request personalized unit PT sessions, ensuring all service members have the opportunity to benefit from the GRT’s expertise.



“This financial investment was not just about expanding the facility but ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Catherine Wallace, SLD 45 Guardian Resilience Team strength and conditioning specialist. “The dedicated nature of the space guarantees that the equipment remains available for consistent use, providing Guardians and Airmen with reliable access to mission-specific training resources.”



By prioritizing durability and functionality, the area maximizes cost efficiency while directly supporting long-term physical readiness, injury prevention, and overall mission success.



“The equipment was selected with inclusivity in mind, considering previous injuries, job-specific posture issues, and individual fitness limitations,” said Megan Brunelle, SLD 45 Guardian Resilience Team physical therapist. “This approach ensures that the facility not only builds strength but also supports holistic wellness and long-term performance.”



“The grand opening of the GRT’s new training area marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening the Guardian culture at SLD 45,” said Brennan. “More than just a fitness center, it stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, serving as a hub where service members can forge physical strength and build lasting unit cohesion to support mission success.”



By providing a dedicated space for training, the GRT has established a cornerstone for building a stronger, more resilient force—one empowered to overcome the challenges of today and prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow with unwavering strength and unity.



The GRT offers training sessions for all military members four days a week at the PSFB fitness center: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Additionally, sessions are held every Wednesday at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station fitness center from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.



To request squadron PT sessions or training consultations, visit the GRT office located on the second floor of the PSFB fitness center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:01 Story ID: 488933 Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardian Resilience Team Expands with New Training Space, by SrA Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.