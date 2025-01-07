Stewart 7 signs on

Photo By Joseph Cooper | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield team members welcome Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Joseph Cooper | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield team members welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett as he assumed responsibility, Jan. 10, 2025, during a ceremony held at the Main Post Chapel. As the Garrison's senior enlisted leader, Marzett will oversee the quality of life for Soldiers and their families while ensuring the readiness and welfare of the Fort Stewart community. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Cooper) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield team members welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett as he assumed responsibility Jan. 10 during a ceremony held at the Main Post Chapel.



As the Garrison’s senior enlisted leader, he oversees the quality of life for Soldiers and their families while ensuring the readiness and welfare of the Fort Stewart community.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin, presided over the ceremony and expanded upon Marzett’s responsibilities in his new role.



“You are a confidant, an outlet to everyone in the garrison, you are a voice for our employees who has a direct line to the division sergeant major and senior commander,” Austin said. You are the first line for our Soldiers and families in regard to housing, and our Soldiers in the barracks. You are the advocate for our BOSS program, you will ensure that the welcoming handshake and the farewell wave is the standard to all our Soldiers and family members, you will be asked to learn and embrace a myriad of task that nothing in your career at this point has prepared you to do. These are but a few of your responsibilities.”



Marzett thanked everyone for coming and praised the Fort Stewart community for their warm welcome. He plans to focus on furthering current relationships and on those who call Fort Stewart home.



“Be a linchpin between Fort Stewart families and local communities, while maximizing those relationships and maintaining the foundation that Sergeant Major Capindo established,” he said. “If I do that, then I would consider that a very successful tenure as sergeant major.”



Prior to taking responsibility of Fort Stewart-HAAF, Marzett served as the senior enlisted advisor of the 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. He is a native of Alexandria-Pineville, Louisiana and started his career as an engineer in July 1998.



He holds a Lean Six Sigma Certification, Green Belt, and a Bachelor of Science degree in theological studies from Liberty University.