‘Can Do’ wing booms into Operation Crimson Snowman

TRENTON, Ontario – U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s 2nd Air Refueling Squadron participated in Operation Crimson Snowman with Royal Canadian Air Force members in Trenton, Ontario, recently.



The 2nd ARS members staged two KC-46A Pegasus aircraft at Canadian Forces base Trenton, Ontario, and hosted Canadian Forces members during orientation flights. Additionally, the air crews conducted aerial refueling for RCAF CF-18 Hornets assigned to 3 Wing Bagotville, Quebec, providing more than 182,000 pounds of fuel and participated in joint tactical training with the 21 Aerospace Control and Warning Squadron as well as the 12 Radar Squadron in some of the continent’s largest military training airspaces.



The training focused on the capabilities of the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft, with a significant emphasis on boom-equipped aerial refueling—a critical specialty the RCAF is poised to adopt and begin operations in 2027.



“The mutual value of this mission to both our nations was quite apparent,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Kretzul, 2nd ARS detachment commander. “It is my hope this mission will pave the way for ongoing collaboration between our nations’ tanker communities and promote interoperability with a key capability, as Canada and the U.S. continue to provide security for North America under (North American Aerospace Defense Command).”



The exercise proved to be invaluable as Canadian Forces are in the process of procuring the Airbus CC-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft and are developing their own boom-equipped aerial refueling operator crew position. The RCAF does not currently have an air refueling operator position that involves operating a refueling boom, so the 2nd ARS Airmen took this opportunity to showcase their specialty, which facilitated a deeper understanding of the operational nuances of an MRTT, preparing RCAF members for its transition into a new aircraft era.



Cooperation between both nation’s intelligence communities is also essential in ensuring security and advancing shared strategic objectives. With threats transcending borders, intelligence synchronization enhances awareness and helps maintain a unified defense posture while leveraging respective strengths, expertise and resources. Operation Crimson Snowman helped solidify our combined efforts by enabling 305th AMW intelligence Airmen to foster real-time information exchange and joint decision-making capabilities.



“In recent years, the (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) has recommended that we be transparent with our partners and share as much intelligence as we possibly can,” said Capt. Radley James, 305th Operations Support Squadron Intelligence Training chief. “We analyzed adversary threats, doctrine and tactics to create a realistic scenario for our aircrew to become familiar with the capabilities our adversaries employ so they understand how to mission plan against them.”



The U.S. Air Force and RCAF reciprocal defense partnership is vital during an era of Great Power Competition with this collaboration underscoring the broader significance of operational effectiveness and preparedness.



“This joint training comes at a critical time as geopolitical tensions and global security challenges intensify,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Crockett, 2nd ARS commander. “Adversarial nations are forging closer ties, highlighting the importance of bolstered alliances among Western democracies. Through exercises like this, the U.S. and Canada reaffirm their commitment to the collective defense of North America and beyond.”



U.S. Air Force members and RCAF members exemplified the power of allied cooperation in December 2024, reinforcing their continued commitment as they accomplished high-end warfighting training along with the Vermont Air National Guard. The teams executed nine sorties, offloading approximately 75,900 pounds of fuel to multiple F-35A Lightning IIs and CF-18s. Additionally, the teams provided command and control and distributed decision making scenarios with KC-46 tactical data link operations.



The lessons learned in Operation Crimson Snowman will echo through future missions, ensuring our forces remain synchronized, capable and ready to address any forthcoming challenges.

