Final honors: Air Force Band supports President Carter state funeral events

Planning, coordinating and conducting a state funeral is the responsibility of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. However, the success of the event depends on a wide variety of civilian and military organizations.



Military bands, including The U.S. Air Force Band, joined JTF-NCR’s overall support through musical performances at key moments during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral Jan. 4-9. Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.



The state funeral began in Georgia with a departure ceremony at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, followed by Carter lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until Jan. 7, when Carter’s funeral procession traveled to Washington, D.C.



When the late president and his family arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 7, the Air Force Band was waiting to provide musical honors. They played Four Ruffles and Flourishes, Hail to the Chief and a traditional hymn. The band also played during the departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, when Carter and his family departed Washington and returned to his hometown in Georgia. In addition to this musical support, vocalists from the Singing Sergeants, an ensemble within the Air Force Band, participated in a joint services choir at the Washington National Cathedral during the national funeral service.



Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of The U.S. Air Force Band, said although some of the music is standardized and traditionally played for every state funeral, each state funeral is personalized by the family to honor the individual president. So, the hymns played at the national funeral service are chosen by the family.



Schofield emphasized communication and trust as the crucial factors to the band’s success in all their mission, particularly in challenging circumstances like this week’s winter weather and conducting a state funeral while preparing for a presidential inauguration.



“That’s how we’re able to execute both of these missions, even in substandard conditions,” he said. “Communication of how to prepare, expectations, what we need to be doing at any time. And the trust that we’re able to do just that.”



The Washington, D.C. area received about 8 inches of snow on Jan. 6, which shut down schools and most government operations for days. However, the state funeral mission continued. The mission continued, often outside, with high winds, ice on the ground, and freezing temperatures.



Kevin Burns, the Air Force District of Washington deputy director of public affairs, and a retired Air Force chief master sergeant, spent most of his military career playing trumpet in the Air Force Band. He has experienced state funerals in both his military and civilian careers.



“The big piece of this event is how historic it is,” Burns said. “You have millions of people around the world watching and it’s a historic moment for them and for the nation. You have to make sure you’re performing reverently and beautifully, making the whole experience as top shelf as it can be. Even in challenging conditions, when you’re performing as a musician, you can’t let your mind stray from too far away from what you’re doing.”



Schofield summed up the week by expressing his pride in how his team rose to the occasion.



“The Air Force Band approached their work with passion and professionalism,” Schofield said. “They’re very proud of what we do and how we’re able to serve, and they approach it with the highest amount of professionalism."

