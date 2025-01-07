Gearing up for 2025: Getting fit for the fight

Photo By Susan Moriarty | Students hold a twisted child’s pose during a yin yoga class at the McGuire Fitness...... read more read more

Photo By Susan Moriarty | Students hold a twisted child’s pose during a yin yoga class at the McGuire Fitness Center, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025. Military and civilian personnel at JB MDL kicked off 2025 by strengthening their fitness, united in the mission to get fit for the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty) see less | View Image Page