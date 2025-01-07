U.S. Navy and Japan conduct 17th Annual Joint Response Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. Navy, the Japanese government, and Yokosuka City participated in the 17th annual Joint Response Drill onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Dec. 17.



The drill, held under a rotating annual scenario framework, tested response capabilities, information-sharing protocols, and environmental monitoring procedures this year. A joint team composed of engineers from the U.S. Navy and Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) collaborated on environmental monitoring efforts, supported by the Japan Coast Guard Kinugasa (MS 01) monitoring vessel, which collected seawater and seabed soil samples near the carrier.



This year’s scenario simulated a valve malfunction, prompting the activation of emergency operations centers at Yokosuka City Hall and Fleet Activities Yokosuka, facilitating joint response efforts and environmental monitoring. The drill involved more than 180 participants, including representatives from the U.S. Navy, Japanese Ministry of Defense, Japan Coast Guard, and Yokosuka City emergency services.



The exercise reinforced coordination between Japanese and American teams, emphasizing seamless communication and adherence to established safety protocols. By rehearsing these measures, the participants ensure readiness to mitigate risks associated with low-probability events and are better prepared for future joint response.

The annual Joint Response Drill, initiated in 2007, reflects the robust collaboration between Japan and the U.S., highlighting their shared commitment to regional security and disaster preparedness. Each year, the lessons learned enhance the partners' operational effectiveness, contributing to the safety and security of the Yokosuka community and beyond.

