At Carter Funeral, Armed Forces Chorus Showcases the Military's Best Vocalists

Former President Jimmy Carter returned to Washington this week in a final procession worthy of his legacy. While the caisson ride along Constitution Avenue and the hushed reverence in the Capitol rotunda produced some of most indelible images of the state funeral, the Armed Forces Chorus's contribution to Carter's ceremony may be the most poignant.



The chorus's story spotlights the devotion, talent and professionalism of the troops tasked with providing musical support for events with historical significance and international reach.



Music is an integral component of state funerals, allowing each branch of service to honor the departed. On Tuesday, when Carter's remains arrived at Joint Base Andrews, the U.S. Air Force Band contingent performed "Abide with Me." Later, at Capitol Plaza, The U.S. Army Band greeted Carter's procession with renditions of "Hail to the Chief," "God of Our Fathers" and "O God, Our Help in Ages Past."



While these formal cadences and familiar melodies gave life to the proceedings, members of the Armed Forces Chorus — drawn from the Soldiers' Chorus from the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Army Chorus, the Navy Band's Sea Chanters, the Air Force's Singing Sergeants and the Marine Band — quietly converged to rehearse the repertoire requested by Carter's family.



Today, the Armed Forces Chorus will serve as the ceremonial heart of the funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. Joined by the U.S. Marine Orchestra, the chorus will perform classic hymns that pay homage to the former president's spiritual grounding: "All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name," "Eternal Father," "Be Still My Soul" and "Thou Gracious God Whose Mercy Lends."



The service will cap a challenging week for the musicians assigned to the joint ensemble. The winter storm that slammed into the capital region on Monday forced a flurry of last-minute adjustments, limiting the Armed Forces Chorus to just one collective rehearsal. Still, the team remained focused on its mission.



That resolve owes itself to the chorus's exceptional standards, maintained by a veritable "dream team" of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, each handpicked from four of the Defense Department's service branches.



Army Master Sgt. Matthew Heil — a Georgia native who serves as the U.S. Army Chorus's lead producer — spoke of the Armed Forces Chorus's ability to perform in the face of adversity.



"Even when circumstances limit our run-throughs, we know this music inside and out," he said. "When you get so many experienced voices in one place, there's an emotional electricity that carries you."



Army Staff Sgt. James Wilson, a first-term enlistee assigned to the Army Field Band, echoed Heil's sentiment.



"One of the reasons I joined was to honor those who have served," he said. "It's humbling to step into these sacred moments and soften the grieving process for both the Carter family and the nation."



In Wilson's opinion, each member of the Armed Forces Chorus regards the mission as an act of service rather than a performance.



Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mandi Harper, a soprano with the Singing Sergeants, described how the weight of the ceremony and her peers' years of collective experience sharpen her resolve.



"When you see professionals from every branch standing shoulder to shoulder, offering up their talents to honor a fallen president, it elevates you," she said. "We're able to form this big joint musical ensemble that just feels very natural. I'm working with the best of the best — musicians who can walk into a venue and play it down cold."



Navy Senior Chief Casey Campbell agreed with her Air Force counterpart. A concert moderator and primary soloist with the Sea Chanters mixed chorus, Campbell's confidence is underwritten by nearly two decades of uniformed service.



"Everyone in this ensemble can walk in off the street and perform together seamlessly," she said. "Still, we always rehearse and refine because we know how important these moments are to the family and to our country."



For Campbell, the Armed Forces Chorus's pursuit of perfection owes itself to the deeper calling behind every state funeral.



"We talk about time away from our families, about traveling or missing holidays, but that's nothing compared to the reality of losing someone you love," she said. "Seeing the Carter family grieve in private moments of prayer, and then watching the public pay their respects — it's a lesson in both history and mourning."



The Armed Forces Chorus represents a remarkable convergence of talent, education and patriotism. In fact, most of the service members assigned to the ensemble were professional musicians or educators before discovering that military service could offer an unparalleled opportunity to pursue their passions and perform before a national audience.



After finishing his master's degree, Staff Sgt. Wilson freelanced opera in Germany until a friend encouraged him to audition for the Soldiers' Chorus.



"I never thought I could serve in that way," he said. "My brother was in Special Warfare with the Navy, so that was what I imagined the military to be, and when I finally looked into military musician programs, I thought 'this is a neat way to use my gift to contribute in a unique capacity.'"



Wilson found himself drawn to the idea of singing for something larger than any single performance. "One of the reasons I joined was to honor those who have served," he explained.



Campbell's journey mirrors Wilson's. After completing her bachelor's and master's degrees, she never thought her choral-conducting background would lead to a Navy career.



"I couldn't imagine that I could serve my country through music and the arts," she said. "A leader from the Sea Chanters happened to hear me perform a solo at a conference and gave me their card. When a friend of mine who enlisted to sing in the Navy explained what a wonderful career it was, I auditioned immediately."



Harper, who holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in vocal performance, discovered that a military career could allow her to marry her passion with service. She joined The U.S. Air Force Band in 2011 after teaching at the collegiate level, attracted by the opportunity to reach audiences in a powerful way.



For Harper, every performance is a reminder that her talents are best leveraged in support of a greater cause.



"Music can be very self-serving, but in the Air Force, service comes first, she explained. "We get to honor those who came before us, whether it's a former president or a fallen airman."



Heil, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army Chorus who holds an advanced degree from an elite conservatory, amplified Harper's sentiment.



"It is a privilege to join professionally skilled musicians from the Army's sister services to create something larger than ourselves," he explained.



Heil was especially moved to perform at the funeral of a renowned Georgian. "I grew up hearing President Carter speak on helping each other with compassion and love," he said. "I think our contribution to the funeral is in the spirit of the late president's message."



With three state funerals under his belt, Heil said he regards the opportunity to perform at the high-profile events as both a privilege and a responsibility.



"My first ceremony was for President Ford, when I was a young sergeant and I just took in the weight of it all," he admitted. "By the time I sang at President George H.W. Bush's burial, the words of the songs took on a deeper meaning … and President Carter's state funeral … is like a celebration of life that honors all of his great works."



President Carter's final farewell is as much about the nation's enduring traditions as it is about the life and values of a man who believed in service above all else. By drawing on a tapestry of talent from across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, the Armed Forces Chorus has earned its place at the center of those traditions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2025 Date Posted: 01.09.2025 15:39 Story ID: 488879 Location: US Web Views: 46 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At Carter Funeral, Armed Forces Chorus Showcases the Military's Best Vocalists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.