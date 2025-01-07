Pursue, Attack, Vanquish: USS Truxtun Change of Command

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Koffi relieved U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chance Smith as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) during a change of command ceremony here, Jan. 9, 2025.



Friends, family, and honored military guests gathered to bid Commander Smith fair winds and following seas after a successful tour on Truxtun. Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank Castellano, the director of Navigation, Seamanship & Ship Handling at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic, was the guest speaker at the event.



“Chance, you have been an exceptional driving force for Truxtun and her crew,” said Castellano. “Thank you for your dedication and going beyond the call of duty. I am proud to have previously served with you at sea and I am proud of what you have accomplished while in command.”



Castellano served as the commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during the successful rescue of MV Maersk Alabama and her master, captain Richard Phillips. Truxtun played the role of Bainbridge in the 2013 film about the event, “Captain Phillips”, starring Tom Hanks.



Smith became the Truxtun’s 12th commanding officer in January 2024. During his command tenure, Smith led the Truxtun crew through 12 months of successful operations in the 2nd, 4th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation. During that time, the team also carried out several months of operations as part of Task Group Greyhound, leading the force in support of 2nd Fleet’s Maritime Homeland Defense mission. Earlier this year, Smith also led his crew through the streets of Boston, MA, proudly representing the Navy at the 2024 Evacuation Day Parade. In most recent months, Smith has seen the ship through a rigorous training cycle while the ship was

in sustainment. Units in sustainment maintain proficiency in critical warfighting skills to be prepared to deploy if and when called upon.



“First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the crew,” said Smith. “Your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been the driving force behind every mission we have undertaken. The successes we have achieved are a direct result of your hard work and determination. You are the heart and soul of this ship, and I am profoundly proud of all that we have accomplished together.”



Koffi is a native of Memphis, TN and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2007 through the Naval Academy Preparatory School, with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. He holds a master’s degree in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Koffi, a career surface warfare officer, has been assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), the guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63), the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), and USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as Executive Officer.



“It is the privilege of my life to humbly take the helm as Truxtun’s 13th commanding officer and I will continue to build upon the great legacy laid before me,” said Koffi. “Being ready to fight and win isn’t just a goal, it’s a way of life for Truxtun sailors. Your dedication and perseverance set the standard of excellence, and it is a privilege to lead such an exceptional team.”



USS Truxtun (DDG 103) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned on April 25, 2009. The ship is named for Commodore Thomas Truxtun, who was selected as one of the Navy’s first six captains on June 4, 1798. She is the sixth ship to bear the name.

