On January 6, 2025 U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella celebrated the birth of the first baby of the New Year. Baby girl Lisalei was born to parents Cecilia and Alexander, both active-duty members attached to a tenant command of NAS Sigonella.



This is the couple’s first child, and they are excited for the years ahead. Baby Lisalei came before her due date and the family feels lucky to share this extra time with her. They would like to thank their care team—through the beginning of the pregnancy to the day of delivery. U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella congratulates the family and thanks them for allowing us to be a part of this special moment in their family history.



We would also like to extend a warm thank you to the USNMRTC Sigonella Wardroom, USO Sigonella, and Fleet and Family Service Center Sigonella for their generous donations to gift our first baby of 2025.



U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2025 Date Posted: 01.09.2025 13:09 Story ID: 488873 Location: IT Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella Welcomes First Baby of 2025, by LT Emily Kinley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.