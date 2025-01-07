USS America Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250109-N-TW227-1199 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) Sideboys aboard the forward-deployed...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kenneth Melseth | 250109-N-TW227-1199 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 9, 2025) Sideboys aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) render honors to Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during his change of command ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Ethan Rule relieved Capt. Manny “K9” Pardo as commanding officer of the only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), in a change of command ceremony while moored in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 9, 2025.



Rear Adm. Christopher Stone, commander, Amphibious Force Seventh Fleet and commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven, presided over the ceremony, praising Capt. Pardo for his exceptional leadership and influence in the 7th Fleet area of operations and presented him with the Legion of Merit medal.



“Manny, you have left no doubt that USS America is the standard bearer for combat readiness, which is especially important as the only-forward deployed amphibious assault ship in the Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Adm. Stone. “You must always be ready to deter adversary threats by flawlessly teaming with U.S. Allies, partner nations, and the 31st MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) to deliver integrated-all domain combat power throughout the region—and under your command, USS America has met this challenge.”



During his tour, Capt. Pardo led USS America through several major exercises and operations, including Talisman Sabre 2023 and Exercise Iron Fist 2024, humanitarian assistance operations in Papua New Guinea, as well as various bilateral exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea.



Capt. Pardo’s leadership framework–centered on the pillars of faith, family and fun–had a profound impact on the crew's morale and cohesion. He encouraged the crew to have faith in each other, take care of each other like family and find a way to have fun. His values-based leadership set the tone for a cohesive Navy and Marine Corps team.



"I've been honored to serve as the commanding officer of USS America, and I'm proud of the progress we've made as a team," said Capt. Pardo. "My goal has always been to create an environment where every Sailor and Marine feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. I'm confident that Captain Rule will continue to build on this foundation and take the ship to even greater heights."



Capt. Rule, USS America’s ninth commanding officer and a seasoned surface warfare officer with over 20 years of experience, has commanded three amphibious ships and has extensive experience serving in leadership positions aboard ten different U.S. Navy vessels. He previously served as the ship's executive officer before assuming his role as commanding officer.



“I'm excited to lead USS America and build on the strong foundation established by Captain Pardo," said Capt. Rule. "Team, I know your capabilities and am humbled to serve as commanding officer of this mighty warship. Your will-do attitude and resilient approach define America as a command. We have a busy year ahead and everyone here has been planning and ensuring our ship, shipmates and families are ready for future missions. I am proud to say we have the right team to make a positive impact in the Indo-Pacific region.”



In a long-standing tradition, Surface Warfare Officers and Naval Aviators are paired as Commanding Officers and Executive Officers of Landing Helicopter Assault ships. The deliberate pairing of Capt. Rule, a surface warfare officer, with naval aviator, Capt. Michael “Bubonic” Plageman, as the ship’s new executive officer, will continue cultivating commanders who are adept at navigating the multifaceted layers of amphibious warfare, where seamless coordination between air and surface assets is crucial to success.



Capt. Pardo’s next career assignment will be serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff at U.S. 6th Fleet in Naples, Italy.



America, the lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.