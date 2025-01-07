CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Proud parents 1st Lt. Brady Smith and Danielle welcomed baby Greyson the first baby of...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Proud parents 1st Lt. Brady Smith and Danielle welcomed baby Greyson the first baby of 2025 to deliver at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Greyson was born at 3:04 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 3/4 inches. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomed, Greyson Holbrooke Smith, the first baby of the year born at the hospital.

Proud parents 1st Lt. Brady Smith, air defense artillery officer, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Danielle welcomed baby Greyson at 3:04 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 3/4 inches.

The couple are both from Rancho Cucamonga California and are looking forward to spending time together with family during the first part of the new year.

Greyson is their second child and older sister Margo, almost 3 years old, is excited about coming to see her new baby brother.

“As soon as we get moved over to the Mother Baby unit grandma is going to bring Margo over,” said Brady.

This was a great experience and less scary than the first time, he laughed.

The family has only lived in the Central Texas area for a little over a year and are enjoying their time in the area.



