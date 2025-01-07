Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

    CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

    Photo By Rodney Jackson | Proud parents 1st Lt. Brady Smith and Danielle welcomed baby Greyson the first baby of...... read more read more

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomed, Greyson Holbrooke Smith, the first baby of the year born at the hospital.
    Proud parents 1st Lt. Brady Smith, air defense artillery officer, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Danielle welcomed baby Greyson at 3:04 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 3/4 inches.
    The couple are both from Rancho Cucamonga California and are looking forward to spending time together with family during the first part of the new year.
    Greyson is their second child and older sister Margo, almost 3 years old, is excited about coming to see her new baby brother.
    “As soon as we get moved over to the Mother Baby unit grandma is going to bring Margo over,” said Brady.
    This was a great experience and less scary than the first time, he laughed.
    The family has only lived in the Central Texas area for a little over a year and are enjoying their time in the area.

    -30¬-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:53
    Story ID: 488863
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025
    CRDAMC welcomes first baby of 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #wearecrdamc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download