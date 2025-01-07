Payment Deadline for TRICARE West Region Extended

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency today announced beneficiaries in TRICARE’s West Region now have more time to provide payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, TRICARE’s new West Region managed care support contractor. If beneficiaries don’t set up payment before the new deadlines, they’ll be disenrolled from their health plan, retroactive to Jan. 1.



“TRICARE’s goal is to make sure that everyone maintains their coverage in 2025, without any gaps,” said Malcolm Jones, enrollment specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Heath Agency. “To keep their TRICARE coverage, they must take action and provide payment information to TriWest.”



Beneficiaries who have TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select and pay for coverage using a bank electronic funds transfer, credit card, or debit card must provide payment information to TriWest before Jan. 30.



Beneficiaries who have TRICARE Young Adult, TRICARE Reserve Select, or TRICARE Retired Reserve and pay for coverage using a bank electronic funds transfer, credit card, or debit card must provide payment information to TriWest before Jan. 15.



The easiest and fastest way to set up payments with TriWest is through their secure portal. Visit TRICARE’s newsroom for detailed instructions.

Beneficiaries should act now to ensure their family maintains coverage for 2025.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations at dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



