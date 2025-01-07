Fort Buchanan offers endless opportunities to serve

Courtesy Photo | For 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. José R. Boria, the installation's Office of Plans Analysis and Integration (PAIO) Chief, is one of those successful Army service stories. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – For 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. José R. Boria, the installation's Office of Plans Analysis and Integration (PAIO) Chief, is one of those successful Army service stories.



A Juncos, Puerto Rico native, Boria served in uniform in the National Guard for 31 years. He holds bachelor's in business administration and two master's degrees: one in business administration and the other in Western Defense and Security Strategy.



"The U.S. Army develops you as a leader and continues to educate you as you progress in your career. I began as Lieutenant and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with experience in different jobs and responsibilities," said Boria, who served as an instructor, platoon leader, operations chief, and commander.



As an institution, the Army develops leadership skills and traits in its personnel through a continuing professional military education program that starts the first day an individual enters the Army and provides appropriate functional training and professional education throughout a Soldier's career.



"The greatest satisfaction I have had in my military career is seeing my subordinates progress and achieve higher positions," said Boria, who was an Officer Candidate School instructor for Col. John D. Samples, current Fort Buchanan commander.



Boria's continued service as a civilian demonstrates his commitment to service the nation.



"Thank God, all the development I had in the operational area within the Army allowed me to enter the Army's federal civil service, serving in the Directorate of Plans, Training, and Military Support as head of plans and operations, and then I applied to the position I currently occupy," added Boria.



Boria's story shows how the Army helps create a sense of purpose through personal growth and professional development – empowering Soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and be all they can be.



In 2025, Fort Buchanan and its tenants are scheduled to hire dozens of new federal employees.

People interested in applying for federal jobs at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, can see vacancy announcements at https://www.usajobs.gov/.



Some of the positions do not require previous military experience. It is also important to note that civilians can participate in training and education programs to pursue certifications or licenses and benefit from broadening opportunities and lateral moves.



With over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths available for civilians, the Army's possibilities are as diverse as the people who make up the force and the country they serve.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform for improving readiness and facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.