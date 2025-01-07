Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC recognizes outstanding employees

    AMC to recognize three Army Civilians in Hall of Fame

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA

    01.08.2025

    Story by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command recently recognized 12 employees across the enterprise for their contributions to the command’s mission objectives during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

    In addition to highlighting outstanding work performance, the program also aims to promote a culture of achievement and productivity, foster a positive work environment, enhance employee retention, and improve engagement to increase morale.

    “This program recognizes Army Materiel Command civilian and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions made a direct positive impact on the command’s mission goals,” Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff. “Some key program goals include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity and contributing to a positive work environment.”

    A placard honoring each recipient is displayed in the AMC Headquarters building at Redstone Arsenal.

    -David Pickerell, Army Materiel Command
    -Madeline Brown, Army Contracting Command
    -Roberto Abcede, Army Sustainment Command
    -Bryan Larson, Aviation and Missile Command
    -Derek Trujillo, Chemical Materials Activity
    -Marc Kass, Communications-Electronics Command
    -Mark Orders-Woempner, Financial Management Command
    -Travis Todd, Installation Management Command
    -Darin Tarczewski, Joint Munitions Command
    -Cherie Hildreth, Logistics Data Analysis Center
    -Deandra Mills, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    -Summer Paquette, Security Assistance Command

