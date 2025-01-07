NETCOM conducts workshop to enhance Geographic Combatant Commander Communication Teams

Photo By Gabriel Archer | Attendees from Army Signal Brigades from across NETCOM and around the globe gather at...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | Attendees from Army Signal Brigades from across NETCOM and around the globe gather at the Geographic Combatant Commander Communication Teams Workshop held at NETCOM Headquarters in Fort Huachuca, Arizona see less | View Image Page

Fort Huachuca, Arizona – The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) recently hosted a significant workshop at its headquarters in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, aimed at developing new operational concepts for the Geographic Combatant Commander Communication Teams. This initiative involved Army Signal Brigades from across NETCOM and around the globe, emphasizing the importance of standardized operations, equipment, and methodologies for supporting Commanders both domestically and during deployments.

The workshop represents NETCOM’s dedication to Continuous Transformation, a key priority within the command’s mission to ensure that critical data reaches the warfighter without delay. By fostering collaboration among Signal Brigades, NETCOM aims to enhance communication capabilities and operational effectiveness during joint missions.

"Standardization is crucial as we adapt to the evolving landscape of military operations," said Col Robert H. Topper Jr., NETCOM Chief of Staff. "This workshop is an important step in ensuring that our communication teams are equipped to support our leaders anytime, anywhere."

As a leader in providing centralized IT services, including cybersecurity, NETCOM is committed to aligning its efforts with the needs of the U.S. Army. By creating a unified framework for communication, NETCOM enhances the Army’s ability to operate efficiently across various theaters.

This workshop underscores NETCOM’s broader mission to streamline operations and support the U.S. Army’s readiness in an increasingly complex environment.

As a two-star operational command, the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) operates globally within a framework of constant competition, crisis, and conflict. Key to our mission, NETCOM provides centralized IT services, including cybersecurity that is globally aligned and theater-focused. We have a critical role in establishing a Unified Network for the U.S. Army founded on Zero Trust principles. Our efforts are organized into three primary areas: People, Unified Network Operations, and Continuous Transformation, all aimed at maintaining and securing the Army’s section of the Department of Defense Information Network. The NETCOM workforce consists of approximately 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Host-Nation and Contract Employees, serving in over 30 countries around the globe.