Tech. Sgt. Brandee Hahn: Wingman, Leader, Warrior

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. --

The room felt unnaturally still as if the world outside had paused, holding its breath. The sterile, cold air of the medical group applying pressure, a weight that couldn’t be shaken.



A Major entered the room. A primal instinct began to scream this wasn’t a routine visit. Something wasn’t right.



“The day I was diagnosed, I will never forget,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandee Hahn, 5th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms and 5 SFS Armory section chief.



In 2021, Hahn received her diagnosis; Stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 31. One could imagine how receiving a diagnosis while being a non-commissioned officer in the United States Air Force at a high-paced, isolated location, such as Minot Air Force Base, would feel overwhelming.



“Initially, I was feeling very small and alone,” said Hahn. “Cancer does not run in my family so really the question in my mind was, ‘Why me?’ Though I still ask myself this question, I know I will never know why.”



Many people believe if a service member is diagnosed with cancer they will automatically be discharged, which is a false and dangerous misconception. Instead, the military typically provides treatment and pays for care for the remainder of the service period while allowing the individual to continue performing duties as the diagnosis and job allow.



“That’s why it's important to get checked,” said Hahn. “When you have it, the military can help you go through it.”



Thanks to Hahn’s service, TRICARE lifted the financial stress by paying for her treatment including chemotherapy, radiation, double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.



“The first time I got some pretty harsh chemotherapy, they call it “The Red Devil” because it's red in color and, well, it takes a lot from you to include hair and energy,” said Hahn. “I went through four rounds of that, eight rounds of Taxol and eight rounds of Carboplatin, all forms of chemotherapy.”



From there, Hahn had her surgery and then endured 15 sessions of radiation, which Hahn described as, “a cakewalk compared to chemo.”



Team Minot has played a big role in the support Hahn needed through her recovery.



“The community of Minot, the people here care so much, it’s awesome,” said Hahn.



Hahn credits her family, husband, leadership and the nurses at the Trinity CancerCare Center for supporting her through her experience.



“My squadron leadership has also been phenomenal through this whole experience,” said Hahn.



Hahn specifically mentioned the commander of the 5 SFS at the time, United States Air Force Lt. Col. John-Paul Adrian. How he genuinely cared and constantly checked up on her meant a lot to her.



“He was like a second dad to me at times,” said Hahn.



Over time, Hahn realized talking with Adrian forced her to understand her true feelings about her dire situation.



Although Hahn went into remission, this wouldn’t be her last diagnosis. Last April she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.



“My family comes from Norway, which deep down makes me a Viking, and one thing I know is that Vikings don’t go down without a fight and that is what I set my mind to,” said Hahn.



Stage 3 cancer is serious, but recovery and a long life afterward is possible. When cancer reaches Stage 4, it means the disease has spread to another part of the body. It is an aggressive disease and if not taken under control, it can travel to other locations like the brain which can quickly become fatal.



“With that, I had to learn to appreciate life more and be less angry at things around me. I learned to appreciate smaller things and learned to forgive things in my life that hurt me,” said Hahn. “Life is too short and precious to live such a way.”



This time around, Hahn is on Trodelvy, a form of chemotherapy for people who have been re-diagnosed.



“It's not harsh, though it has taken all my hair,” said Hahn.



In between sessions, she takes injections that trigger her body to go into overdrive to reproduce red and white blood cells to help her body recover from the chemo.



“Imagine taking five PT tests in the span of two hours, that’s what it feels like,” said Hahn. "The only thing you can do is sleep it off.”



She spoke about how her journey with breast cancer has strengthened her resilience and given her a new perspective on life.



“It's made me understand and appreciate life more,” said Hahn. “My experience in life was just kind of going through the motions and then when this happened, it was like I had to change my life.”



Since receiving her diagnosis, she’s noticed how going through this experience has made her more understanding, more compassionate and an overall better leader, passionate about helping her Airmen and community.



When her journey with breast cancer started, she was a staff sergeant and has since been promoted to technical sergeant. She has also become a section chief in charge of two sections within the 5 SFS. Despite her challenges, she continues to succeed much like her Viking ancestors.



October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to raise awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms and emphasize the importance of an early diagnosis.



“We don’t know when we have it unless you actually have a history of it, or you go get checked and it’s found,” said Hahn. “It’s important to raise awareness about getting checked.”



Last October, Hahn hosted a breast cancer 5k to raise awareness and funds. She raised approximately $1,900 for a local foundation, supporting chemotherapy patients.



When it comes to breast cancer awareness, one of the things Hahn emphasized is advocating for yourself. Due to the barriers that can restrict access to mammograms before the age of 35, Hahn believes people younger than 35 need to speak up for themselves and demand access when there’s a possibility of a disease that can be as fatal as breast cancer.



“Breast cancer is the silent killer,’” said Hahn. “We have to have this awareness.”



Hahn is once again in remission, serving her community, her Airmen and her country.



Throughout her journey, Hahn has been an exemplary Airman as defined by the Airman’s Creed. A wingman who supports her Airmen and aids her community, a leader who develops herself and others, and a warrior who continues to fight for her country, for her loved ones and for herself.