Teamwork; dividing the task, multiplying the success

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D.

What do you do when your back is against the wall? The Minot Air Force Base Lady Bombers basketball team uses the courage and discipline instilled in them to push back.



The Lady Bombers consist of 21 members representing various units across Team Minot. Some Lady Bombers have been playing basketball for most of their lives, and it is much more than a game for most.



“Basketball isn’t just a game; to me, it’s something to help develop concentration along with self-discipline,” said Senior Airman Norris Williams, 5th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman and coach of the Minot AFB Lady Bombers basketball team.



For some, basketball is an opportunity to grow. For others, basketball is an opportunity to build relationships.



“With Minot AFB being isolated, I feel like it helps bring out those Airman that don’t have many friends, giving them something to look forward to and people to network with. It’s done that for me so I know others feel the same,” said Airman Kyasia Overstreet, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound technician and Lady Bomber. “I love how it brings people together. It’s such a competitive but fun sport and you meet so many people along the way.”



People from many cultures and backgrounds can unite through basketball and find common ground in a shared interest.



“Team sports increase morale and togetherness, and encompass building relationships with people that have the same interests,” said Airman 1st Class Madison Snyder, 5th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician and Lady Bomber.



According to the U.S. Public Health Service, every aspect of life is impacted by the substantial benefits that physical activity has on social and mental well-being.



“Basketball is practically like my peace when everything is crashing,” said Overstreet. “We all have those things that take away whatever we’re feeling, and that's basketball for me.”



In addition to the benefits Williams reaps as a basketball player, he said coaching also allows him to break down the game of basketball to an audience, giving them learning opportunities, skill training, sportsmanship followed by a sense of camaraderie.



The Lady Bombers don’t just play against each other on base. They compete in off-base tournaments and even travel out of state to participate in tournaments against other teams.



Adding a competitive aspect to basketball provides players with more skills in addition to everything else basketball does for social and mental health.



“Competitive sports could sharpen the skill of military members while keeping members in physical shape as well,” said Williams. “Team building within sports is important because it allows the base to function at a more efficient pace than without.”



Those seeking to relieve stress, build relationships, get active, sharpen their skills or just get outside their home while assigned to an isolated base, may find that joining a base team is the first step to getting their back off the wall.