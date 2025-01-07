Safety first: A face behind airfield management

From starting out at a chicken plant to managing airfields and overseeing critical safety operations, the journey of Contina Harmon, 42nd Operations Support Squadron airfield management specialist, is a testament to hard work, leadership and the power of mentorship.



Harmon began her 30-year U.S. Air Force career as a young Airman in 1994, with her first assignment at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. As part of Harmon’s duties, she managed airfield operations, ensured the safety of the flight line and conducted runway inspections during presidential landings.







“I went from working in a chicken plant to watching Air Force One land,” she said.



Driven by a desire for a better career opportunities and benefits, the military offered Harmon not only stability, but also the chance to pursue a fulfilling career; one she never imagined would lead to a substantial career a considerable career in airfield management.



Harmon’s service extended beyond the U.S. during her deployment to Iraq in 2006, where she served as the airfield manager at Al Asad Aur Base. There, Harmon took on a challenging role as a new Technical Sergeant, managing operations in a high stakes environment while also navigating the pressures of leadership.







“I was scared out of my mind, but I grew from it,” Harmon said., but “I grew from it. “I learned the importance of trust and leadership.”







Harmon’s journey has been marked by her commitment to helping others. She referred to a testing time during her tenure as the superintendent of 573rd Global Support Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, where one of her Airmen navigated a difficult situation in 2014.



“Master Sgt. Harmon’s unwavering support and guidance during one of the darkest times of my life helped me transform personally and professionally,” then Tech Sgt. Tammy Aguero, 573rd GSS, section chief communication support. “Her genuine involvement, compassion, and belief in me have been key in my growth, and I’ll forever be grateful for her leadership.”



After retiring from service in 2015, Harmon returned to work in airfield management as a civilian. She started working at Maxwell in 2015 and has been with the 42nd OSS since then, first as an assistant airfield manager and later transitioning into her current role airfield management specialist.



“I missed the Air Force after retiring,” Harmon said. “Serving is a privilege, and the mission is what keeps me going.”



Harmon ensures contractors are meeting their obligations, inspects airfield safety protocols and manages weather services, all components critical to the airfield’s operational success.



“Her planning, effort, and attention to detail are second to none,” said Capt. Jayson Eddelman, 42nd OSS airfield operation flight commander. “Her work ensured compliance, drove mission success, and set a standard for excellence in contracting oversight.”



Harmon played pivotal roles as she recently assisted on airshow coordination and worked to ensure the timely delivery of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels equipment during Maxwell’s Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show in 2024.



“She doesn’t just shine in her assigned duties—she’s always willing to step in and help where needed,” said Eddelman.



Harmon emphasized the importance of safety, recalling recent incidents around the world that highlight the need for more thorough safety checks.



“Airfield safety is everything. A small mistake can have catastrophic consequences,” Harmon said.



These experiences shaped her approach to managing others today, making sure to always support her Airmen who she believes are the backbone of the mission.



“It’s not just about the planes and weather,” Harmon said. “It’s about the people, the mission and ensuring everything operates smoothly. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.”



Looking back on her career, Harmon continues to play an integral role at Maxwell, ensuring the airfield remains safe for all who depend on it.



“Harmon is a thoughtful, collaborative professional who inspires others through her actions and dedication,” said Eddelman. “She brings positivity and excellence to everything she does, making her an invaluable member of our team.”

