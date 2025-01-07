New app connects Fort Drum community members with installation resources

Courtesy Photo | Fort Drum community members can find a wealth of information and installation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Drum community members can find a wealth of information and installation resources at their fingertips when they download the My Army Post app on their smartphones. The app is customizable so users can bookmark the things they reference most onto the home page. (Graphic by Michelle Winter, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 8, 2025) -- A new, user-friendly smartphone app is giving Fort Drum community members access to the information they need right at their fingertips.



Fort Drum recently joined a growing number of installations to launch the My Army Post App (MAPA), which connects people with resources ranging from current weather conditions, post-wide alert messages, emergency contact numbers, and the hours and locations of facilities.



The app also allows users to customize the home page with items of personal interest, whether it’s community events, job announcements, or facilities such as child development center, gyms, and health clinics.



MAPA is designed to be a single source of user-friendly, reliable information. If family members are looking to rent ski equipment, they can type those key words in the search bar to find Outdoor Recreation. The hours of operation, phone number, and website are listed, and users can also get driving directions to the facility.



“I think users will find it helpful that not only do they have the information for a resource they need (phone number, hours of operation, and street address), MAPA displays a map of the location and will help them navigate to it,” said Lisa Albrecht, Fort Drum Public Affairs website manager and MAPA content creator. “That capability is something we have not had before in an app for Fort Drum. Whether you are new to Fort Drum or you have been here a while, whenever you need to go somewhere for the first time, it’s nice to have all the help you can get at your fingertips.”



The Newcomers section targets Soldiers and family members who have recently arrived at Fort Drum, but it includes resources that can benefit the entire community.



“You could be here for some time without discovering everything Fort Drum has to offer,” Albrecht said. “There are links to visitor information, family resources, things to do at Fort Drum, and the community calendar. We added those resources to the Newcomers section so that Soldiers and family members could get acquainted with them as soon as possible. They can turn to those resources again and again throughout their time at Fort Drum.”



MAPA also includes links to the Army Maintenance app (ArMA) for work orders, MHS Genesis portal for medical appointments, and the milConnect website for DEERS / ID Section information.



Jasmine Wloch, graphics production assistant, is the MAPA content creator for Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“As more people begin to use the app, I believe they will use it as a main source to gather information on resources and keeping up to date with our events,” she said. “Users of the app will appreciate how easy it is to navigate. The ‘bookmark’ feature allows users to save their favorite events and resources to their home page. That way all their frequented resources or events are front and center when they open the app, and they don’t have to search through the directory. It’s an incredibly customizable feature that I love.”



Albrecht said MAPA is designed to work hand-in-hand with installation websites, and users will find links on the app that go directly to the Fort Drum website (https://home.army.mil/drum).



“That means updates to those areas of the website are immediately reflected in MAPA,” she said. “In that way, I feel like MAPA is an extension of the website. It’s another tool we can use to get information to Soldiers, family members, and civilian employees at Fort Drum.”



Wloch said there is always room for improvement, as MAPA is still in its beginning stages of use.



“We’ve received some feedback from our team members who have used it, and we’ve made a few adjustments to the content that is FMWR-focused,” she said. “But we always welcome more input from our community.”



MAPA is available to download for free on the Google Play and Apple App Store.