U.S. Marines with 12th LAAB Execute a Tactical Air Surveillance Raid on Wake Island

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN—U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion executed their first operational training on Wake Island from December 16 to 19, 2024, just days after the battalion’s activation ceremony. During the training, Marines executed a tactical air surveillance raid, which included a communications training exercise and the deployment of an AN/TPS-80 Radar.



While at Wake Island, the Marines participated in a memorial ceremony alongside U.S. Airmen with Eleventh Air Force Detachment 1 to honor the Marines, Sailors, and civilians who lost their lives during the Battle of Wake Island. The battalion’s motto, “Vigilance Above, Valor Below,” was evident in their training, symbolizing their focus on vigilance in forward air surveillance and honoring the valor of those who defended Wake Island during World War II.



“Being able to conduct this training at Wake Island is a powerful tribute to those who served here before us,” said Maj. John Boehles, the commander of 12th LAAB’s air control battery. “This exercise not only tested our operational skills but reminded us of the sacrifices made here, connecting our present mission to the valor of those who defended this ground.”



Marines reflected on the historical significance of the Battle of Wake Island during the memorial ceremony. “Standing at the site where so many Marines sacrificed their lives was humbling,” said Staff Sgt. Ricky Thomas, an air support operations operator with 12th LAAB. “It reminded me why we do what we do – honoring their legacy through our mission today.”



The unit fought in the Battle of Wake Island as the 1st Defense Battalion, responsible for coastal and air defense of advanced naval bases. It was deactivated in 1977 and has now been reactivated as one of the three subordinate elements of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment.



The 12th LAAB is organized, trained, and equipped to support sea control and sea denial operations within contested maritime spaces. As part of a modernized force, it integrates with the U.S. Navy, other Joint Force elements, and allied and partner forces.



“This training directly supports U.S. efforts to maintain regional stability and deter potential adversaries within the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Caton, the commanding officer of 12th LAAB. “The battalion’s ability to deploy swiftly and conduct air surveillance just days after activating speaks to our unit’s enduring capabilities and strategic reach.”



As a key element of 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, the 12th LAAB is responsible for air control, air defense, air surveillance, and early warning. This training on Wake Island marks the first of many future operations and highlights the Marines’ capability and lethality within the first island chain.



As the Marines of 12th LAAB continue to refine their abilities, they remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. This training marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that builds on a proud legacy while paving the way for future innovation and success.