Only School in DMZ Celebrates 56th Graduation Ceremony

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA - Daesongdong Elementary School, the only school located within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), held its 56th graduation ceremony on Jan. 3, marking a milestone for four students who completed their elementary education.



The ceremony drew dignitaries from the United Nations Command, UNC Military Armistice Commission, JSA Security Battalion, Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, Republic of Korea military officials, as well as local leaders from Paju City and Gyeonggi Province.



The graduates, who aim to become a kindergarten teacher, pilot, veterinarian, and film director, were congratulated by families, local leaders, and military officials. The event was safeguarded by UNC Security Battalion Soldiers, highlighting the school's unique location within the DMZ and UNC’s role to provide security of the Daesongdong residents.



Since its establishment in 1954, Daesongdong Elementary School has produced 230 graduates, with 27 students currently enrolled across six classes.



“In one of the most geopolitically sensitive areas in the world, this school stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we prioritize security, peace and stability,” said Maj. Gen. John Weidner, United Nations Command Chief of Staff.



Weidner also commended the graduates on their milestone.



“Your achievements are extraordinary, not just because of where you are, but because of who you are. The world needs your voices, your talents, and your dreams to build a brighter future. And because of your experiences within the DMZ, you are extraordinary ambassadors of peace.”



Mr. Choe, Il-yong, the school principal, said the graduation ceremony was a significant moment for the students, who have demonstrated "remarkable resilience and dedication to their studies." The official expressed pride in the students' accomplishments and gratitude for the support of the community, military officials, and local leaders.



United Nations Command remains committed to providing a secure and safe environment for Daesongdong residents with education and supportive environment for its students, despite the challenges posed by its location within the DMZ.

