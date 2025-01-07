Eighth Army Band Harmonizes Strength and Unity across South Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Often the heart of community celebrations, the Eighth Army Band is the heartbeat of strong relationships throughout the Republic of Korea. The only U.S. Army band stationed in Asia, their packed year-round positive impacts are critical to the joint, combined, and international spirit of the U.S.-ROK Alliance.



For decades, the band has been a symbol of the enduring friendship between the U.S. and South Korea. Koreans often recall fond memories of the U.S. military through Eighth Army Band performances, which served as a bridge to American culture. Through music, they demonstrate the soft power of military-to-military and military-to-civilian connections, embodying shared values and building trust with audience and the U.S. Army.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Chapman, the band’s commander, shared a moving encounter: “After one performance, an elderly Korean approached me and said a U.S. Soldier—who looked just like me—had given him food and sent him to safety during the Korean War. He believed he wouldn’t have survived without the U.S. Army.”



The band’s role extends beyond music, evoking memories of hope and recovery during Korea’s post-war years. Many Koreans learned English by listening to the band’s performances and forged friendships with Americans during the reconstruction era. Maj. Kook Ju-ho, Commander of the ROK Army Ground Operations Command Military Band, fondly remembered how his connection to the U.S. military began 30 years ago when he accompanied his parents to a church choir at Camp Red Cloud. “I remember how fascinating the base was, how delicious the American food was, and how I learned simple English phrases and even bowling from U.S. soldiers. Now, as a military band commander, I am creating new memories with the U.S. military that remind me of those joyful childhood experiences,” he said.



The Eighth Army Band performs approximately 240 times a year. Their mission spans all branches of the U.S. and ROK military, as well as the United Nations Command. As the only U.S. military band in Korea, the unit supports key U.S. commands such as 7th Air Force, Marine Forces Korea, and U.S. Naval Forces Korea. Their presence ensures seamless collaboration across all military branches and strengthens the U.S.-ROK Alliance.



Chief Chapman highlighted the band’s impact beyond entertainment: “Our presence often makes community or government leaders more receptive to enabling Army training in their towns. Musicians can access places and audiences that others cannot.”



The band plays a vital role during key moments—whether celebrating new leadership at change-of-command ceremonies or honoring fallen heroes at memorials and historic battle

commemorations. Their music unites communities and pays homage to sacrifices made in the name of freedom.



Holidays are especially busy, bringing joy to service members, civilians, and families stationed far from home. Their efforts align with U.S. Forces Korea’s vision of making Korea “The Assignment of Choice,” with a focus on safety and quality of life for all personnel.



Even as their public performances slow in January and February, the band remains active. “We concentrate on receptions, military balls, and collective training on our ‘Fight Tonight’ mission skills,” Chapman explained. They will prepare for their wartime mission of theater casualty reporting—a task expected to become mission-essential for all Army bands.



Ultimately, the Eighth Army Band reflects the Eighth Army’s broader mission of fostering strong alliances and partnerships in the defense of two homelands.



“Our team takes pride in representing the U.S. community and showcasing the Eighth Army mission in Korea,” Chapman said. “It’s an honor to be part of something that resonates with people across generations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 21:18 Story ID: 488792 Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Band Harmonizes Strength and Unity across South Korea, by Chong Won Choe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.