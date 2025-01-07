U.S. Marines Participate in Exercise Freezing Winds 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E) participated in exercise Freezing Winds 24, alongside the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) in Finland, Nov. 23-28, 2024. The exercise enabled U.S. Marines to integrate into and provide support to the FDF units. This support includes a range of operations, from air defense to medical support, convoy operations, and Chemical, Biological, Radiation, and Nuclear (CBRN) response.



In Pahkajarvi, Finland, U.S. Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Marines worked alongside the Finnish Coastal Jäger Battalion to integrate air defense into the battalion’s operations.



"We've been able to integrate with the Coastal Jäger Battalion and provide air security for their ground forces, ensuring that as they swept the airfield, they were protected from any aerial threats," said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Connor Allison, a LAAD platoon commander with MRF-E.



This was the second year LAAD participated in the exercise, continuing their role of ground security and as an active defense against aerial threats.





"Working together has been a great experience—both sides have learned a lot and we’ve been able to improve our effectiveness on the battlefield," added Allison.



Simultaneously, U.S. Motor Transport Marines worked alongside the Nyland Brigade to execute integrated convoy operations and provide essential combat service support functions.



"Our primary mission was to ensure recovery, resupply, and medical evacuations, keeping the operational flow smooth and supporting the larger objectives of exercise Freezing Winds," said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Gillian Eby, the Distribution Platoon Commander with MRF-E.



This allowed both forces to improve their operational effectiveness in a cold weather environment, testing their ability to work together under challenging conditions.



"Working with the Nyland Brigade was an amazing experience," said Eby. "I really enjoyed working with a partner nation that was very determined and driven to execute their objectives.”



In Virolahti, Finland, U.S. Navy medical personnel worked closely with a Finnish medical platoon to augment and enhance their medical capabilities. The combined effort focused on interoperability and sharing best practices to improve patient care in challenging conditions.



“Our role in this exercise is to enhance the Finnish medical team’s capacity by integrating our capabilities with theirs,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Clyde Martin, a medical officer with MRF-E. “This collaboration allows us to learn from each other and operate more effectively in harsh environments.”



Simulated patients flowed from an island off the coast, arriving first at the triage area where they were categorized and prepared for further treatment.



Once triaged, critical patients were stabilized in a shock trauma team tent, while others were monitored in an adjacent evacuation tent. From there, patients were transported to the next echelon of care, a Role 2 tent facility, before continuing on to a Role 3 hospital for more comprehensive treatment.



“This experience has been invaluable for building cooperation and interoperability between our teams,” Martin added. “We’ve gained insights into their methods of patient care and how they adapt to the unique challenges of their environment.”



In Rankki, CBRN Marines worked alongside the Finnish Defense Force Coastal Brigade during exercise Freezing Winds to enhance interoperability and exchange vital skills. The Marines demonstrated their decontamination procedures, guiding Finnish personnel through the process and bolstering their capacity to handle CBRN-related incidents in future operations.



In one key event, the CBRN response element worked with the Finnish Nylands Brigade Fire, Search, and Rescue team to respond to a simulated radiological dispersion device incident. Both teams worked together to mitigate exposure, contain hazards, and treat casualties. The exercise tested their ability to integrate personnel and resources effectively while addressing a complex radiological threat.



“Our experience working with the Finnish forces was exceptional,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sam Modica, the operational command element commander for MFR-E. “This exercise showcased our ability to conduct joint and combined operations with key NATO partners, enhancing our combat effectiveness and demonstrating a strong deterrent to adversaries.”



Exercise Freezing Winds demonstrated the importance of interoperability and partnership in enhancing readiness. Through collaborative training and the exchange of expertise, U.S. Marines and Finnish forces improved their ability to operate effectively in challenging environments.

