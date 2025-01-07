U.S. Marines Prepare For Exercise Freezing Winds 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E) prepared to deploy to Finland and integrate with the Finnish Defense Force for exercise Freezing Winds 24 by completing integrated training Oct. 15 – Nov. 28, 2024.



During this time, U.S. Marines and Sailors executed combat enhancement training and force integration training with the FDF to enhance the U.S. forces’ readiness for operations in extreme cold weather conditions. During this period, U.S. Marines also tested experimental concepts, including Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, the use of unmanned surface vessels for resupply, and 3-D printing techniques to neutralize explosive targets.



"We integrated with the Finnish through combat enhancement training and force integration training, which allowed us as Marines to demonstrate our skills, learn their tactics, techniques, and procedures, and build the ability to operate together effectively if needed,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sam Modica, the operational command element commander for MFR-E. “Some of the experimental concepts we tested were directly tied to Force Design and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations."



Part of the integrated training included conscripts from the Nylands Brigade receiving medical training from U.S. Navy medical personnel. Over two days, they practiced essential skills such as airway management, pelvic binder application, and junctional tourniquet use, culminating in simulated patient care scenarios.



To further enhance their readiness, Chemical, Biological, Radiation, and Nuclear (CBRN) Marines conducted decontamination training, allowing them to test new procedures and improve inter-team coordination. This rehearsal was designed to ensure a rapid and effective CBRN response in a real-world scenario, which would be critical during the upcoming exercise Freezing Winds 24.



Additionally, U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Marines took part in experimentation with Finnish EOD technicians during a demolition range, testing the use of 3D-printed charges and explosive tools to neutralize targets. This training highlighted the potential of additive manufacturing in operational scenarios while strengthening interoperability between U.S. and Finnish forces, enhancing their ability to handle explosive threats.



The final pre-exercise event before exercise Freezing Winds involved Marine Rotational Force-Europe conducting an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations event on Hasto Buso Island in the Finnish Archipelago. This pre-exercise event tested MRF-E force’s ability to support littoral distribution for follow-on units maneuvering through the archipelago.



Combat engineers began the mission by traveling to the island with Finnish vessel support to conduct engineer reconnaissance, gathering information for follow on forces.



"We conducted road, route, area, and LZ reconnaissance to help paint the battle space for the command element, providing them a better understanding of the infrastructure and available routes on the ground," said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ryan Sharp, a combat engineer platoon commander with MRF-E. "Using the ENFIRE system, we documented key points on the island for higher command, such as docking locations for boats, cache routes, and potential water purification points for sustaining our Marines."



Once the reconnaissance was complete, follow-on MRF-E forces conducted multiple littoral movements using Finnish vessels. Marines retrieved supply caches utilizing land navigation skills showcasing their ability to sustain operations on the island, ensuring they could maintain combat readiness in a remote environment.



The final phase of the pre-exercise event involved a live-fire range simulating defensive operations on critical maritime terrain. “We were able to conduct a live-fire exercise, integrating different combat service support elements onto the island,” said Modica, “Which enhanced our tactics, techniques, and procedures and overall combat effectiveness."



This training served as a precursor to the multi-national operations of exercise Freezing Winds 24, setting the stage for MRF-E's transition into the larger combined exercise.

