Empowering mothers and serving justice

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— Passion and love for technology and networking led U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Renna Brakefield, Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Judge Advocate General's School paralegal instructor, to enlist in 2012 and chose her career in basic training.



“I was allowed to read each job description that was open to me,” said Brakefield. “When I got the paralegal job description, it aligned with my love for hard work, plenty of research and autonomy. I passed the interview process, and I was on my way to being a paralegal.”



Her career began at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst Air Force Base, New Jersey, just hours from her family. Seeking adventure, she requested a transfer soon after, and it resulted in landing an assignment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.



“I didn't join the Air Force to be four hours away from home,” said Brakefield. “I put Alaska on my dream sheet and the following year, I was there.”



As a paralegal, Brakefield drafts critical documents and mentors new paralegals.



“Being a paralegal, you work on packages that go straight to decision-making authorities,” Brakefield said. “I’ve learned to analyze issues from every angle and read with a deeper understanding.”



Brakefield’s six years in Alaska were transformative, not only professionally but personally. It was there she met her husband, Master Sgt. Scott Brakefield, 42nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master. They got married in 2017 and started their journey as a dual-military family.



“She cared about what she was doing, and so did I,” said Scott. “I loved that about her.”



In January 2020, the Brakefields were stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The COVID-19 pandemic coincided with her first pregnancy there, breastfeeding becoming one of the main challenges she faced. With limited resources and support, she researched and learned how to overcome the difficulties of her breastfeeding journey. This experience ignited her passion for supporting mothers and inspired her goal of becoming a future international board certified lactation consultant.



“It projected me toward a compassionate interest,” said Brakefield. “There are so many mothers who are lost and don’t know what questions to ask.”



Within the last few years, new milestones were reached as the Air Force implemented updated guidance to support breastfeeding mothers. They included reimbursement for shipping breast milk during permanent change of station moves, and required to provide clean, private and safe lactation rooms within unit facilities.



After selling their home in Georgia, the birthplace of their sons Harrison and Wesley, the Brakefields moved to Maxwell, marking another significant chapter in their life. They embraced the convenience and community of on-base living, and cherished the proximity to the Child Development Center and workplaces.



“Our home in Georgia was our first home, our first child, and handing it off to another family was special,” said Brakefield. “We sold it to a very young couple who just had their first baby last week.”



Brakefield’s future is guided by her desire to provide her children with a permanent home they can create lifelong memories in. With eight years remaining in her 20-year service commitment, she envisions settling in either Alaska or northeast Ohio. In retirement from active duty, Brakefield sees becoming a certified lactation consultant as a big part of her future happiness.



“This is a job that I could do, once I retire from the Air Force,” said Brakefield. “I would be happy doing it as it's something I'm passionate about.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2025 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:01 Story ID: 488771 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering mothers and serving justice, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.