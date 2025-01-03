US Army’s Long Range Fires Battalion Demonstrates the Mid-Range Capability’s Mobility and Lethality

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – In a groundbreaking demonstration of the U.S. Army's rapidly advancing capabilities, the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery (Long Range Fires Battalion or LRFB) - a key component of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) - successfully achieved two major milestones in November.



In a first-of-its-kind feat, the battalion successfully executed its latest Mid-Range Capability (MRC) live-fire using completely organic Army sensors and shooters. This achievement was immediately followed by another landmark moment, as the unit successfully demonstrated the maritime transportability of the system, making a remarkable leap forward in the lethality and mobility of Army land-based fires.



MRC Live Fire: A Test of Precision and Readiness

In early November, the battalion, in conjunction with the Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) and the Mid-Range Capability Project Office, conducted a successful live-fire test using organic Army sensors and shooters for the first time to confirm that the capability can strike a moving surface target. The event, which took place in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, underscored the unit's readiness and validated the Soldiers’ proficiency in operating the strategic capability. The crew prepared for the event on site by conducting fire team training and reload training in the weeks leading up to the launch.



Capt. Michael Geissler, Delta Battery commander, praised the success of the test. “This test event not only expands the capability of MRC, but it also builds the competence and confidence of those who operate it,” said Geissler.

One standout achievement came from Sgt. W Teloh, a Fire Control Sergeant with Delta Battery, who became the first member of the U.S. Army to fire both the Tomahawk cruise missile and Standard Missile-6 (SM-6). Teloh, who trained on the MRC while assigned to Charlie Battery, transferred to Delta Battery after their activation in January of this year and brought with him invaluable knowledge of the system, ensuring the battery’s smooth transition and readiness for live-fire operations.



"Sgt. Teloh is a perfect example of the kind of Soldier we want to cultivate — adaptable, skilled, and committed to excellence," said Lt. Col. Ben Blane, the commander of 5-3 LRFB. "It’s not just about mastering the MRC; it’s about building a culture of continuous improvement. Our Soldiers are doing an outstanding job, and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts."



The elite group of Soldiers who comprise the MRC crews are handpicked based on their exceptional aptitude and outstanding performance. To qualify for these positions, they must demonstrate high scores on the military’s Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Test, as well as a proven track record of excellence in their duties. Once selected, these Soldiers undergo rigorous and specialized training to include a course at the Navy's esteemed Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System Operator and Maintainer Course in San Diego, California. Additionally, select Fire Control Non-Commissioned Officers further hone their skills at the Tomahawk Strike Manager Course. This highly competitive and intensive training process cultivates a distinctive group of Soldiers who bring unparalleled leadership and expertise to the unit's complex mission and cutting-edge capabilities. As a result, these Soldiers are uniquely equipped to drive the success of the MRC program and set a new standard for excellence within the Army.



From Land to Sea: MRC Vessel Loading Exercise

Another particularly notable event and first of its kind was the loading of an MRC onto a chartered vessel, marking an initial step in validating the use of maritime transportation methods and demonstrating the Army’s commitment to adapting its land-based fire capabilities for rapid deployment in various environments, including coastal and amphibious operations.



The battalion worked in conjunction with Lockheed Martin engineers, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), and the Port of Tacoma in preparation for this training event, which was designed to reduce risk for potential upcoming deployments of the system via maritime transport.



"It’s important to note that this battery didn’t even exist a year ago. Now you have qualified crews and systems that just demonstrated new methods to deliver fires and move in theater,” said Lt. Col. Blane. "This means that we’re building capability faster and more efficiently while providing increasingly lethal options to support commanders in the Indo-Pacific."



As a theater-level unit and joint force enabler, assigned to the Indo-Pacific, the 1MDTF plays a vital role in synchronizing long-range precision fires layered with long-range precision effects to create multiple dilemmas and neutralize adversary anti-access and area denial networks. The 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality have led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide.

