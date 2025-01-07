Innovation Takes Flight: 509th Bomb Wing Inspires the Next Generation of STEM Talent

PASADENA, Calif. — As the world navigates complex geopolitical landscapes and technological challenges, the United States Air Force is calling for a new generation of thinkers and innovators to help secure the nation's future. At a recent science, technology, engineering, and mathematics event held with California Polytechnic State University in Pasadena, 509th Bomb Wing senior leaders emphasized the importance of STEM education and the military's commitment to fostering young talent.



“It's crucial that all competition in international conflicts remains on the diplomatic and economic fronts,” said Col. Keith Butler, 509th Bomb Wing commander, during the address. “If, after all efforts, we still can’t find common ground, we must be prepared. That’s where innovation comes in.”



Butler, who has dedicated over 30 years to military service, shared his personal journey, highlighting how the Air Force provided him with educational and career opportunities that shaped his life. He began as an enlisted airman and eventually earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, all while serving his country. Now, he encourages young people to consider joining the military, not just for a career but as a pathway to personal growth and exploration.



“We need smart folks who can innovate and help us understand how we can improve,” added Butler. “If you want to be part of our nation’s security and have opportunities to travel, the military could be the place for you.”



This call for innovation is particularly poignant as Air Force B-2 bombers will be flying over the iconic Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game, a tradition that merges military prowess with community spirit. Butler, a local resident with deep roots in Pasadena, reflected on his childhood experiences watching the parade, underscoring the connection between his personal history and his current role in the Air Force.



“My family used to camp out the night before the Rose Parade just to get a good view,” Butler recalled. “To now be in charge of the B-2s flying over this event is a dream come true.”



The Air Force’s message resonated with CAL POLY students and administrators, many of whom are students and aspiring professionals in STEM fields. Bulter, encouraged them to bring their fresh ideas and perspectives to the table, stressing that innovation must come from diverse voices.



“Relying solely on ‘old heads’ to drive innovation is not the answer,” Butler noted. “We need your ideas and talents to ensure we’re headed in the right direction.”



The STEM event’s atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, as students mingled with military personnel, eager to learn how they could contribute to the nation’s security and technological advancements.



As the world faces unprecedented challenges, the call to action from the Air Force serves as a reminder of the vital role that youth play in shaping the future. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on collaboration, the military is not just looking to maintain its status as a global superpower; it is actively engaging the next generation to help steer the course of history.

