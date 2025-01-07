NAVFAC Northwest Secures Top Talent through Comprehensive Federal Hiring Workshops

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest is taking a strategic approach to securing top talent by hosting comprehensive workshops that equip both employers and candidates with the tools for success. Through these workshops, the command’s human resources department, led by a dedicated acquisition team, embraces the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better (GRGB) initiative—focused on removing barriers streamlining outdated processes, and empowering personnel to find solutions. These efforts address the challenges of the federal hiring process, ensuring NAVFAC Northwest attracts the skilled workforce needed to sustain well-maintained, mission-ready installations. Central to this initiative is Rodolfo “Rudy” Muriel, a talent acquisition specialist who has redefined how NAVFAC Northwest connects with potential employees through innovative workshops and outreach programs.



For nearly two years, Muriel has hosted workshops aimed to equip job seekers with the tools needed to navigate the federal hiring process. These workshops teach participants how to identify transferable skills, craft competitive resumes using USAJobs’ Resume Builder, and tailor applications to federal standards.



“I use tools like onetonline.org to help participants recognize their transferable skills and create resumes that meet federal standards,” said Muriel. “This gives job seekers a better chance of standing out during the application process.”



Muriel’s workshops cater to a diverse group of job seekers, with specific sessions for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members. These tailored sessions address unique challenges such as understanding preference points and executive orders that benefit military families.



“These workshops empower applicants with the right tools to succeed,” said Muriel. “We have seen many success stories emerge as a result.”



A standout feature of Muriel’s workshops is his guidance on decoding federal job announcements. By teaching participants to identify key details—what he calls “Easter eggs”—that hiring officials prioritize, he ensures they can craft applications that meet eligibility and qualification standards, reducing the risk of early disqualification. This focus directly supports the Navy’s GRGB principle to “Fix or Elevate Barriers” by addressing the complexities of navigating USAJobs and helping candidates overcome recruitment challenges.



This attention to detail reflects Muriel’s broader philosophy of personally connecting with job seekers. “We say, ‘First to contact, first to contract.’ If I’m the first person an applicant meets, we are more likely to show them why NAVFAC Northwest is the right fit,” said Muriel.



Beyond workshops, Muriel helps recruit hard-to-fill positions by attending job fairs, organizing direct hire events, and conducting outreach to demystify the federal hiring process. He also publishes job announcements on high-visibility platforms beyond USAJobs.



When asked about what advice he can provide for candidates seeking federal employment, Muriel emphasized the importance of using the USAJobs Resume Builder, which produces comprehensive, federal-style resumes, and onetonline.org, a database that matches job seeker skills with job definitions.



“USAJobs can be challenging for both employers and applicants,” said Muriel. “These workshops bridge the gap, guiding candidates toward creating stronger applications, understanding federal hiring processes, and building confidence in navigating their career pathways.”



Muriel conducts approximately 45 workshops annually throughout Washington State, focusing on aligning candidates’ skills with NAVFAC Northwest’s vacancies to recruit top talent. By hiring professionals who meet these standards, NAVFAC Northwest enhances the Navy’s ability to deliver a decisive warfighting advantage and foster long-term professional relationships critical to mission success.



“NAVFAC Northwest strives to be the employer of choice in the Pacific Northwest,” said Muriel. “My hope is that these workshops lay the foundation for meaningful careers supporting the Navy.”



Job seekers interested in learning more about NAVFAC Northwest’s USAJobs workshops can reach out to Rudy Muriel at rodolfo.muriel1@navy.mil or connect on LinkedIn at @navfacnorthwest.



