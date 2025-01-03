Goal Setting Resolutions at NMRTC Bremerton

Healthy of mind, body and soul are at the top of New Year resolutions for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton staff members.



NMRTC Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness department is helping to foster awareness for the stated ambitions of improved nutrition, enhanced physical fitness and increased mental health.



“We don’t really do resolutions. We do goals,” advocated Patricia “Trish” Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness coordinator.



With the annual holiday standdown wrapped up, there are a number of program and initiatives to help all those seeking assistance for their objectives.



“Start meal prepping,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Zoe Fuleki



January is designated as [National] Healthy Weight Awareness Month and Skinner is reminding all those assigned to NMRTC Bremerton that maintaining a healthy weight is critical for the military mission and resilience.



“Meet my fitness goals,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Theodore Hospodar



“For Sailors and Marines, exceeding body composition assessment standards can negatively affect one’s career if [they are] unable to pass annual physical fitness benchmarks such as the Navy Physical Readiness Test and the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test,” stated Skinner, noting that exceeding BCA can also be an impediment to readiness because extra pounds can decrease physical performance, reduce quality of life, and increase health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and some types of cancer.



“More outdoors travel,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Hunter McGill



“To make healthy eating, active living, and psychological and emotional well-being practices part of your daily routine, set a specific goal, make a plan, and stick to it until your new routines become second nature,” Skinner added. “Just one, small incremental step a day will guide you in developing habits that allow you to achieve or maintain a healthy weight for a lifetime.”



“Be more mindful,” said Hospitalman Isabelle Leiner



Health Promotion offers two courses to help advance through the new year with making healthy lifestyle changes.



The ShipShape Program is the official Navy weight management program specifically designed for active duty and reserve service members who exceed or are at risk of exceeding Navy body composition assessment standards. It’s intended to help servicemembers make healthy behavior changes in order to lose weight. The program consists of six sessions which concentrate on four overlapping fundamentals of weight loss to improve BAC, Navy and Marine Corps physical readiness tests; physical activity, nutrition, sleep and mindset.



“Read 50 books this year,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Quiana Sims



MOVE! is a weight management program tailored for eligible patients and civil service staff which is also offered by Health Promotion.



“Meditate more,” said Amylisa Myers



“MOVE! is much better for those who are not on active duty,” remarked Skinner. “The multiple week self-guided program is a virtual group class format that provides those enrolled everything they need to set, track and help achieve their diet, physical activity and weight goals.”



“Be healthier,” said Marquita Hooks



MOVE! offers 16 weekly sessions. The emphasis is on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity and behavior modifications. It is tailored to each enrollee with regular follow-up and support. Topics include the basics of weight loss/weight control, eating wisely, dining out successfully, maintaining motivation, managing stress, overcoming weight plateaus and more.



“Take more time for myself,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Christopher Bennett



Health Promotion is also expanding its popular monthly run series by offering virtual options in 24 different virtual runs of varying distances from 5K (3.1 miles) to a full marathon (26.2). All command staff are eligible to participate on their own time, own pace, at any location.



There are donated medals for finishers.



“Once the virtual run has been completed, participants must provide visual tracking proof, such as from a smart watch or phone or snap an image of accumulated statistics from a treadmill to receive their medal or bib. Due to the limited number of donated medals, this fitness option is just for command staff and unfortunately not open to dependents or the public,” explained Skinner.



With user-friendly programs in place, supportive specialists available, and an entire new year featuring 365 days of opportunities to improve body, mind, and soul, Skinner still reminds others to take each day one step at a time.



“The new year often comes with pressure to set big resolutions but remember, you don't have to do it all at once. It's okay to take things one step at a time. Whether you're focusing on small goals or choosing not to set any, your well-being is what matters most,” stressed Skinner.



For those interested in ShipShape, MOVE!, and the virtual runs can contact Health Promotions, 360-475-5588.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2025 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:41 Story ID: 488759 Location: BREMERTON , WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goal Setting Resolutions at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.