Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset

On Dec. 17, 2024 the last T-1A Jayhawk in the 86th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) made its final departure from Team XL.



Thirty-one years ago, on Nov. 19, 1993, the first T-1A landed at Laughlin AFB. The 86th FTS received its final Jayhawk on Jan. 15, 1995, completing the 86th FTS fleet of training aircraft.



Used as a trainer for large aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III, the C-5 Galaxy, and the KC-135 Stratotanker, two-thirds of U.S. Air Force pilots trained on the T-1A and the three decades of service flown in the T-1A will be remembered fondly by those who flew it at the 86th FTS.



“The T-1A is an excellent plane, it prepared pilots for the next plane they would be moving on to,” said Capt Nickolas Johnson, 86th FTS chief of operations. “It gives pilots the opportunity to train on crew resource management, which is what they will do on the heavier aircraft.”



In its last full year of service, the T-1A flew over 15,000 hours at Laughlin, ensuring pilots proficiency in long range navigation.



Laughlin held multiple sendoff events for aviators and Laughlin personnel to commemorate the memories and legacy of the Jayhawk.



For the celebration, the 86th FTS invited retired Col. James Muniz, a former 86th FTS instructor pilot (IP) to be the guest speaker. Muniz started his career at Laughlin in 1999 and returned from 2005 to 2008 as an IP and chief of training.



“The T-1A is a great training platform,” said Muniz. “However, it is only that, a tool used by professionals to teach and pass on their trade and knowledge. For 30 years the mission was accomplished professionally and safely. I think that is a testament to all our support folks, from maintenance to HARM and SARM to life support professionals doing their part, so IPs and students could do theirs.”



Airmen participated in flight simulators, where civilian instructors facilitated simulated flying of the T-1A, and signed their names on the exterior of the jet before its final takeoff.



As a final goodbye, the last T-1A to leave Laughlin participated in a five-plane flyover consisting of two T-6A Texan IIs, two T-38C Talons, and the final T-1A, tail number 346, the First Assignment Instructor Pilot heritage tail.



The aircraft made two passes over the air traffic control tower and airfield, ending with the T-6As and T-38Cs splitting off and the T-1A flying alone before continuing its final journey to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Arizona.



“We stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Lt. Col Nathan Hedden 86th FTS commander. “All of the [pilots] who have done this before, have left a legacy of excellent performance and excellent training. This unit has offered so much to the Air Force.”



The 47th Flying Training Wing will continue its mission of producing the best pilots in the world using the T-6A and the T-38C until the T-7A Redhawk reaches operational status.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 11:25 Story ID: 488743 Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying the Jayhawk into the sunset, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.