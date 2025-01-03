NAVSUP FLCSD Delivers Critical Support for Antarctic Mission

Story by Mr. Arthur Hill, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego

Edited by Mr. Robert Medina, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego



Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. - For the third consecutive year, the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) Port Hueneme Packing Section, based at Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), recently played a pivotal role in supporting the National Science Foundation's (NSF) McMurdo Station project.



The team, consisting of Mr. Ronald Ford, Mr. Joseph Olachea, forklift operators Mr. Gregory Herrera, Mr. Luis Galvan, and contractors from Tanaq Government Services, played a critical role in packing, blocking, bracing, and loading, ensuring the cargo's readiness for its journey to Antarctica. The team processed an impressive 2,688 shipments comprising 138,609 pieces. Faced with an unexpected surge in cargo volume, the team's quick adaptation by coordinating a second vessel and additional air shipments was a testament to their resilience and ability to handle unforeseen challenges. This achievement reflects a year-over-year growth of 23% from 2022 and 17% from 2023, underscoring NAVSUP's ability to scale operations under demanding circumstances.



Preparations for this mission began in July, with the team dedicating themselves to preparing materials for a Vehicle Operations Center, lodging, and scientific research equipment. Six months of unwavering dedication culminated in successfully loading two vessels, each completed within ten days. These shipments provide the supplies needed to sustain NSF operations at McMurdo Station.



"The NSF's Antarctic mission depends on the seamless coordination of materials from San Diego's over-the-horizon site in Ventura County," said Mr. Robert Medina, deputy site director. "This effort would not be possible without the outstanding contributions of our team members."



"The success of this mission reflects the high standards of the FLCSD NBVC team, said Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLCSD commanding officer. "Through teamwork, precision, and reliability, they play a vital role in our success and in supporting a global mission, and we are proud to recognize their invaluable contributions."



NAVSUP's involvement is a key component of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint-service mission supporting the NSF's United States Antarctic Program. Since the mission returned to the Navy in December 2022, NAVSUP FLCSD has consistently demonstrated its commitment to operational excellence and mission readiness in one of the world's most challenging environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2025 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 10:16 Story ID: 488739 Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLCSD Delivers Critical Support for Antarctic Mission, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.