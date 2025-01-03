The 49th Aerial Port Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, welcomed a new commander on December 7, 2024. Maj. Yennishan N. P. Sanchez assumed command of the squadron during a formal ceremony.



Col. David Borden, 434th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony.



During his remarks, he said to Sanchez, “This will probably be the most rewarding position you can have in the first 20 years you serve.”



Borden also explained to the 49th APS that Sanchez has 20 years of experience under her belt. She comes to the Hoosier Wing from Scott Air Force Base where she was a joint mobility officer for the Air Force Reserve.



Following the reading of the special order placing her in command of the 49th APS, Borden presented Sanchez with the squadron’s Guidon. Then, Sanchez addressed the squadron for the first time as their leader.



“As I take command, I’m reminded that the privilege of command is not just a position,” said Sanchez. “It’s a profound responsibility. It’s a responsibility to lead, mentor, make tough decisions, and put others' needs before my own.



She went on to tell the 49th APS that she is honored to join their team as commander and committed to their development and success.



“I’m grateful for your trust in me and confidence to take command of the 49th Aerial Port Squadron.” said sanchez. “I’m committed to building on their great successes. I promise to lead with integrity, dedication, and passion for excellence. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves, getting to know each of you, and working together to achieve great things.”



The ceremony concluded with the 49th APS rendering their first salute to their new commander, and Sanchez returning that salute.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2025 09:25 Story ID: 488737 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sanchez assumes command of the 434th Aerial Port Squadron, by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.