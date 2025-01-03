January is National Radon Action Month: Learn to Manage Risk

Photo By Douglas Holl | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Holl | The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has chosen the last week of January as Radon Awareness Week. This is the perfect time to think about testing your home for radon. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch) see less | View Image Page

By Gerald Falo, Certified Health Physicist, Defense Health Agency–Public Health



It’s January 2025, and a new year has begun. It’s a time of new beginnings and new resolutions. How about resolving to test your home for radon? The Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has chosen the last week of January as Radon Awareness Week. This is the perfect time to think about testing your home for radon.



Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas from the soils and rocks beneath your home, is in the air—usually in very small amounts. Radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless, and it can build up in your home unnoticed and possibly put your family at risk.



The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements estimates that about one third of all radiation exposure to the U.S. population is from radon. The EPA estimates that high levels of radon are present in about one in 15 homes in the U.S. For most people, where they spend their time indoors is the primary factor that determines the extent of their radon exposure. Many people spend most of their time indoors at home, and that’s where they are most exposed to radon.



The EPA estimates that radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke, and it is the second leading cause of cancer for people who do. Smokers, with a lung cancer risk 10 times greater than for nonsmokers, are especially vulnerable to radon. However, not everyone who is exposed to radon, or smokes, will develop lung cancer. For those who do, there is no way to tell if radon, smoking, or something else was the cause. To find out if you have a radon problem in your home, it needs to be tested. The U.S. Surgeon General and the CDC recommend that all homes get tested for radon. Home radon tests are simple and inexpensive—and can help save lives.



So, you’ve resolved to test your home for radon: What’s next? You can test your home with a simple kit. Radon test kits are available from many retailers; hardware stores usually sell them. Alternatively, you can hire a radon professional to perform the tests and evaluate the results. Your state may be able to provide you with information on getting a test kit from a radon measurement professional. The National Radon Program Services also offers information on radon and how to get a test kit (1-800-SOS-RADON (1-800-767-7236).



Okay, after having read, understood, and followed the testing instructions, you’ve tested your home and have the results. If high levels of radon are present in your home, take action. You can manage your risks, and radon problems in your home can be fixed. If you smoke—stop.



A qualified radon professional can help you understand the results; here are a few things to keep in mind. The amount of radon in the air is typically measured in picocuries per liter, otherwise known as pCi/L. In the U.S., the average indoor radon level is about 1.3 pCi/L, and the average outdoor level is about 0.4 pCi/L. The EPA recommends taking action to reduce radon in a building when levels are at or above four pCi/L and urges people to consider taking action to reduce radon in a building when levels are between two and four pCi/L. If the test results are between four and eight pCi/L, actions to reduce the radon levels should be taken within five years. The higher the level, the sooner action should be taken. However, immediate action most likely won’t be needed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides the following recommendations on how soon action should be taken.



The Department of Defense has adopted the EPA guidelines for remediation of radon in living quarters. If you live in military housing, please contact your housing office for more information on local radon testing and remediation efforts.

Systems to reduce the level of radon in your home can decrease radon levels by about 99%. Preventing radon from entering your home, or controlling the air flow in your home with good ventilation, will reduce your exposure. The EPA recommends methods that prevent radon from entering your home. Qualified radon professionals can advise you and fix your radon problem. Read the EPA’s Consumer’s Guide to Radon Reduction for an overview of radon reduction methods.



January is the month to learn about the risks of radon, what to do if you have a problem, and importantly, to encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to test their homes. Finally, it’s a good idea to retest your home every two years to verify that the levels are acceptable.



