Walter Reed Welcomes First Baby of 2025

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, BETHESDA, MD --



“Well, this is a helluva way to start the new year!” declared 21-year-old Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Autumn Henigin, one day after giving birth to the first baby of 2025 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.



Little Sierra Ross made her official entrance into the world at the hospital’s Mother & Infant Care Center (MICC), clocking in at 7:10 a.m. on January 1. She weighed in at five pounds, 14 ounces, and measured just over 18 inches long.



Henigin sat up in bed cradling her newborn daughter while her husband, 20-year-old Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Latrell Ross sat next to her, gazing at his new baby adoringly. Sierra is the couple’s second daughter. (The firstborn girl, ironically named Navy before Henigin even joined the service, is 2.)



Baby Sierra was one of five babies born in the MICC on New Year’s Day – all of them induced.



“I knew I was gonna give birth on January 1st, but I didn’t think I’d be first,” Henigin said.



Indeed, it was a busy day for the unit’s team.



Army Capt. (Dr.) Emily Ferraro, attending pediatrician at the MICC, says, “Everyone on staff was so happy to bring in the new year by welcome five new babies.”



Meantime, as the little one yawned and stretched her arms, a gentle knock on the door breaks the quiet.



Three MICC nurses enter, carrying the traditional first-baby-of-the-year gift basket, complete with a card signed by the entire unit.



“Well, aren’t you something!” coos one of them, peering behind the blanket covering part of Sierra’s face.



“This is so nice,” Ross says. Inside the gift basket are tiny baby booties, a blanket, a soft, cuddly toy, and assorted knick-knacks that all newborns need.



What a way to start the new year, indeed.

